Baseball substates released

The rest of the local baseball teams learned their postseason fate when the IHSAA released the Class 3A and 4A substate assignments on Friday.

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central will all be in the Class 4A Substate 8 bracket along with Des Moines Hoover, Norwalk and Waukee.

Glenwood is in the Class 3A Substate 8 with Atlantic, Carroll, Denison-Schleswig, Gilbert, Greene County, Harlan Community and Winterset.

Baseball postseason starts on July 8. Class 1A and 2A will have championship games on July 29 and Class 3A and 4A will crown a winner on July 31.