All-state baseball teams announced
The 2021 all-state baseball teams have been announced which featured several Nonpareil area athletes. A total of six area players were named to the Class 1A team, one player made the 3A All-State team, and three players made the 2A team.

In Class 1A, Tri-Center and St. Albert, both saw multiple players named to All-State teams after going all the way to the state tournament.

In Class 1A’s first team Tri-Center senior Leyton Nelson was named to the team as a pitcher and junior Justice Weers was also named to the first team as an outfielder. For St. Albert senior Cy Patterson was placed on the team as a shortstop.

On the second team for 1A, Tri-Center seniors Mason Rohatsch as a third baseman, and Trent Kozeal made the list as a utility player. Finally, St. Albert senior Isaac Sherrill was named to the All-State third team as a first baseman.

In Class 2A Treynor sophomore Jaxon Schumacher made the first team as an outfielder. Underwood senior Blake Hall also made the first team cut as a third baseman. On the 2A third-team, Underwood freshman Jack Vanfossan was honored as a pitcher.

In Class 3A, Glenwood freshman Kayden Anderson was listed as an honorable mention.

Congrats to all the honored athletes for your award and accomplishments.

