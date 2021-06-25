Area score: Multiple games halted due to Thursday storms

After scoring three runs in the top half of the first inning, the Wheelers answered with five runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead. T.C. responded with 12 combined runs though through the second and third inning to take control.

Audubon showed some life with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but the Trojans put the game away with seven runs in the top of the sixth to close the game after six innings.

Within Tri-Center’s 18 hits, junior Jaxon Johnson led the Trojans with four hits and five RBIs. Junior Justice Weers and senior Leyton Nelson each had three hits for the Trojans as well. Eighth-grader Cael Corrin was credited with the win after pitching 4.2 innings.

AHSTW (5-11) 12 IKM-Manning (4-16) 7- The Vikings broke a four-game skid after connecting for 12 hits against the Wolves on Thursday.

After a scoreless first inning, the Vikings piled on eight runs in the top half of the second inning to take command. While the Wolves answered with four runs of their own in the bottom half of the second.

The Vikings got most of those back though with three more runs in the top of the third. The Vikes would score their final run of the game in the top of the seventh.