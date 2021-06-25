Area score: Multiple games halted due to Thursday storms

AHSTW (14-11) 11 IKM-Manning (0-17) 1- The Lady Vikes scored 10 combined runs through the third and fifth inning to run away with this game in five innings.
Senior Kailey Jones, junior Natalie Hagadon, eighth-grader Sienna Christian each got two hits in this game for the Lady Vikes. Junior Ally Meyers got the win in the circle for the Lady Vikes after pitching four of the five innings, allowing just four hits while striking out eight batters.
Tri-Center (6-17) 8 Audubon (13-8) 2- The Trojans got off to a 6-0 lead by the midway point of the fourth inning to eventually earn the road win over Audubon. The win breaks a six-game losing streak for T.C.
Treynor vs Missouri Valley was postponed due to weather, the game is scheduled to be played on Monday in Missouri Valley.
Glenwood vs Red Oak The Rams led 4-0 in the fourth inning before the game was called due to the weather. A date to resume this game is reportedly being discussed.
Riverside vs Logan-Magnolia was canceled due to the weather.
Baseball Trojans clinch regular-season WIC title; Vikings roll by Wolves
Tr-Center (18-1) 22 Audubon (7-12) 7- The Trojans clinched the regular-season Western Iowa Conference title after winning its 12th consecutive game.
After scoring three runs in the top half of the first inning, the Wheelers answered with five runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead. T.C. responded with 12 combined runs though through the second and third inning to take control.
Audubon showed some life with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but the Trojans put the game away with seven runs in the top of the sixth to close the game after six innings.
Within Tri-Center’s 18 hits, junior Jaxon Johnson led the Trojans with four hits and five RBIs. Junior Justice Weers and senior Leyton Nelson each had three hits for the Trojans as well. Eighth-grader Cael Corrin was credited with the win after pitching 4.2 innings.
AHSTW (5-11) 12 IKM-Manning (4-16) 7- The Vikings broke a four-game skid after connecting for 12 hits against the Wolves on Thursday.
After a scoreless first inning, the Vikings piled on eight runs in the top half of the second inning to take command. While the Wolves answered with four runs of their own in the bottom half of the second.
The Vikings got most of those back though with three more runs in the top of the third. The Vikes would score their final run of the game in the top of the seventh.
Among the dozen hits AHSTW had, senior Blake Holst had four hits and a team-leading three RBIs. Junior Jace Peterson and sophomore Jacob Coon each added two more hits for the Vikes.
Holst earned the win for the Vikings after pitching for six innings and striking out nine batters.
Glenwood (11-8) 11 Red Oak (3-17) 1- The Rams came out strong with five runs to take an early lead that would never be relinquished.
Treynor vs Missouri Valley was postponed. The Game will be played on Tuesday in Missouri Valley.