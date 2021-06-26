 Skip to main content
Area Scores Rams softball split at Roland tournament; Trojan baseball bolts by Chargers
Area Scores Rams softball split at Roland tournament; Trojan baseball bolts by Chargers

Glenwood (8-16) 6 Ogden (5-25) 2- Despite being out hit 8-5, the Rams defeated the Bulldogs on Friday afternoon in the Roland-Story tournament. Glenwood then later played the tournament host Roland-Story (17-6) later in the same day where the Rams fell to the Norseman 20-1.

Logan-Magnolia (13-5) 12 Treynor (9-12) 0- The Panthers struck early and often on Friday night to beat the Cardinals in four innings.

Trojans bolt by Chargers

Tri-Center (19-1) 15 ACGC (9-16) 5- After falling behind 4-0 by the midway point of the second inning, the Trojans scored 15 of the last 16 runs of the game, including 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth to win in five innings.

With the win, Tri-Center boosts its win streak up to 13 games and has won its last eight games by 10 runs or more.

Underwood (17-2) vs Creston (6-13) on Friday has been postponed due to field conditions. A new date has not yet been announced.

Tags

