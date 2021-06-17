Area Scores: Underwood downs Riverside

Softball

Underwood (14-1) 12, Riverside (11-10) 1- Class 2A No. 5 Underwood scored all 12 of its runs through the second, third, and fourth innings to beat the Bulldogs in Oakland on Wednesday night in five innings.

The Eagles connected for 10 hits against Riverside’s senior pitcher Kenna Ford, who prior to this game had back-to-back games with 10 or more strikeouts.

Baseball

Treynor (9-3) 19, Audubon (6-7) 5- The Cardinals connected for 11 hits to beat the Wheelers for the second time in three days.

Treynor scored 11 runs within the first two innings to take control early. The Cards scored eight more runs in the game’s final three innings to end the game within five innings in Audubon.

Sophomore Mason Yochum led Treynor with three hits and an RBI. AJ Schiltz led Treynor on the night with six RBIs and one hit. Senior Brock Wallace, sophomore Jaxon Schumacher, and freshman Charlie Schrage each had two hits in this game.

Schiltz also earned the win on the mound for the Cardinals after pitching two innings and striking out four batters.