Big inning boosts Tri-Center past Atlantic
PREP BASEBALL

Big inning boosts Tri-Center past Atlantic

NEOLA – Trent Kozeal homered and drove in four runs, and Brett McGee finished with three hits, two RBIs and a run, leading Tri-Center to a 10-7 nonconference victory Wednesday over Atlantic.

The Trojans benefited from an eight-run fifth inning to take a commanding lead. The lead withstood three-run innings from Atlantic in both the sixth and seventh.

Tri-Center will be back in action Friday for game at Stanton.

Atlantic (6-7) 010 003 3 – 7 6 1

Tri-Center (9-3) 101 080 x – 10 10 2

W: Gaven Heim. L: Chase Mullenix.

2B: A, Gunner Kirchhoff. TC, Trevor Carlson. Kaden McDermott. 3B: HR: TC, Trent Kozeal, Heim.

