Black Raiders pull away late from Lynx baseball
Black Raiders pull away late from Lynx baseball

20210618_spo_albaseball_1

Thomas Jefferson pitcher Hunter Ryba, center, tries to make the play at home as Abraham Lincoln’s Jaden Reiss (4) slides in for the final run of the game, making it 18-8 after five innings in the second game of the teams’ double header on Thursday.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer/

Sioux City East used a big seventh inning to pull away from an upset-minded Abraham Lincoln baseball team 8-2 on Thursday.

The Black Raiders plated a pair of runs in the top of the second inning to take an early lead. SCE then scored one more in the top of the fourth before the Lynx answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to make it just a one-run contest.

The score remained 3-2 until the Raiders stormed out to a five-run seventh inning to run away with the game, as the Lynx were unable to push any more runs across home plate.

The Lynx baseball team will play at LeMars on Friday in a Missouri River doubleheader with game one set at 11 a.m.

Sioux City East (21-4) 200 100 5 — 8

Abraham Lincoln (7-16) 000 200 0 — 2

Black Raiders roll by Lynx softball

Sioux City East went on a scoring spree in the first and third inning to defeat Abraham Lincoln 23-3 in three innings.

The Black Raiders jumped out to an early lead after scoring 13 runs in the first inning. The Lynx in the bottom of the second scored three to cut into the deficit, but the Black Raiders stuck again in the top of the third with another 10 runs to end the game in three innings.

The Lynx will be back on the field on Saturday when they play Sioux City Heelan on the campus of Briar Cliff at 2 p.m.

Sioux City East (13-15) 13010 — 23

Abraham Lincoln (12-12) 030 — 3

Titans split with Knights
Baseball

Titans split with Knights

  • Updated

Lewis Central baseball split Tuesday night’s Hawkeye 10 doubleheader with Carroll Kuemper. L.C. won the first game 14-3 and lost the second 5-4.

