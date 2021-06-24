Black Raiders pull away late from Lynx baseball

Sioux City East used a big seventh inning to pull away from an upset-minded Abraham Lincoln baseball team 8-2 on Thursday.

The Black Raiders plated a pair of runs in the top of the second inning to take an early lead. SCE then scored one more in the top of the fourth before the Lynx answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to make it just a one-run contest.

The score remained 3-2 until the Raiders stormed out to a five-run seventh inning to run away with the game, as the Lynx were unable to push any more runs across home plate.

The Lynx baseball team will play at LeMars on Friday in a Missouri River doubleheader with game one set at 11 a.m.

Sioux City East (21-4) 200 100 5 — 8

Abraham Lincoln (7-16) 000 200 0 — 2

Black Raiders roll by Lynx softball

Sioux City East went on a scoring spree in the first and third inning to defeat Abraham Lincoln 23-3 in three innings.