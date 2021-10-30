Brietzke named Lynx baseball coach

“By that I mean, I want to create a program that when kids step in the door they’re not only going to have a coaching staff who cares about them tremendously as a person, player, and community member, but we’re also going to help you accomplish your goals. Whether that means playing college ball somewhere, we’re going to do what we can to get you there. When you walk through the doors as a freshman, you’re going to improve throughout the next four or five years and there’s going to be no wasted time.”

The Lynx haven’t seen a winning season since 2016 and haven’t won double-digit games since 2018. Brietzke talked with the team and has everyone excited to start the process of turning these down times around.

“I talked to the guys about the four pillars of what I want this program to be about and about the direction we want to head towards,” Brietzke said. “Everything is going to be done together. We want to create a culture that’s competitive and where we rely on each other when we play. A big point for me is going to be selflessness.