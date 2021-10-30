Brietzke named Lynx baseball coach

Lynx alumni Tyler Brietzke has been named the new coach of the Abraham Lincoln Lynx baseball program.
Brietzke has served as the junior varsity coach over the last four years, before finally landing what he calls a dream job. While being an A.L. grad from the Class of 2008 helps, the biggest reason why Brietzke wanted this job was because of the kids.
“First and foremost when it comes to the players, I love those guys,” Brietzke said. “I love teaching them the game of baseball, I love spending summers with them. We have a phenomenal group of players and I was ready to jump at the opportunity when it came. I’ve always wanted to be a coach, it’s been a dream of mine, and I’ve always wanted to be at A.L.
“I’m an A.L. grad, I played baseball here so this is like a dream come true for me.”
Last year the Lynx had just two seniors, thus this next summer’s team will be returning a lot of varsity experience, within those returnees 10 players were either freshman or sophomores. While this team may still be a young group, but a talented group nonetheless and believes year one can be a special one.
“A big part of my excitement is because we have a young team,” Brietzke said. “Last year we took the field with a lot of freshmen and sophomores starting varsity and we had our bumps that year. This is a talented roster and we have some key players that can really take us to the next level. Obviously, last season we won just nine games, and this is not a nine-win team. We have guys who are eager to develop. We’re not going to play old school, we’re going to be a very new school team and that excites the players.
“By that I mean, I want to create a program that when kids step in the door they’re not only going to have a coaching staff who cares about them tremendously as a person, player, and community member, but we’re also going to help you accomplish your goals. Whether that means playing college ball somewhere, we’re going to do what we can to get you there. When you walk through the doors as a freshman, you’re going to improve throughout the next four or five years and there’s going to be no wasted time.”
The Lynx haven’t seen a winning season since 2016 and haven’t won double-digit games since 2018. Brietzke talked with the team and has everyone excited to start the process of turning these down times around.
“I talked to the guys about the four pillars of what I want this program to be about and about the direction we want to head towards,” Brietzke said. “Everything is going to be done together. We want to create a culture that’s competitive and where we rely on each other when we play. A big point for me is going to be selflessness.
“I want the guys out there working in the community as well, we’re not just raising the athletes, we’re raising the students as well, so we’re also going to be doing things around town to help make Council Bluffs be a better place to be at. Another one is excellence on and off the field, whether it’s the weight room, the field, and off-season workouts, the classroom and if we do that, hopefully, the scoreboard takes care of itself in the summertime. The fourth one is energy, we need a lot of energy on the field every day. I want our energy to be contagious to everyone else who’s there and so I want everyone to show up with enthusiasm.”
Before accepting this coaching role there were other opportunities for Brietzke to pursue. But, after finally getting this position Brietzke believes he’s landed right where he meant to be.
“There have been other coaching opportunities,” Brietzke said. “I told Jeff (Novotny) this is really where I want to be. I love being an A.L. grad, I like teaching here and I like coaching here. I think this community and a baseball program deserve the best. For a while, we’ve missed the mark in terms of being competitive in the conference, and it pains me to see it happen because I know we have the potential to get there. We just need to institute some things to get us going in the right direction. I want nothing but success for the team and I want to build a team that the community can rally around and take our place at the table in being competitive in southwest Iowa.”