Bulldogs bully Lynx baseball on Thursday

LeMars baseball scored early and often in Thursday’s Missouri River Conference doubleheader to win both games over Abraham Lincoln in LeMars.
The Bulldogs won game one of the evening 13-1 and then won game two 8-2 over the Lynx.
In game one, the Bulldogs scored six runs within the first two innings to take quick control of the contest. After going runless in the third, the Bulldogs plated two more runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth inning.
“LeMars really came out aggressive in swinging the bats,” Lynx coach Brett Elam said. “When you combine that with the fact we weren’t throwing as many strikes on the mound as we wanted to against their heavy hitters, it led to some big at bats for them against us.”
The Lynx scored their only run in game one in the fourth inning.
In game two, the Bulldogs again wasted no time taking command of the game as they again scored seven runs within the first two innings.
The Lynx brought home a pair of runs after the fourth and fifth inning, but they didn’t have enough power to battle back against a solid LeMars team on the road.
One positive from game two was the pitching performance from sophomore Clayton Smith. Elam says Smith showed some positives after pitching five innings against the Bulldogs in game two.
“Clayton started and pitched five innings in game two,” Elam said. “I tell you what, he threw really well for us and he threw a lot of strikes. Yeah, he still got the loss but he really threw a great game and made them swing the bat.
“We are young and inexperienced across the board in terms of varsity experience. In order for us to stay in games this year, we have to have our pitchers step up and throw strikes early and often in the counts and we have to execute the routine plays and unfortunately, we didn’t throw as many strikes as we wanted last night and absolutely did not make the routine plays that we need to make.”
The Lynx will remain on the road for their next challenge, which will be another doubleheader, this time at Southeast Polk with game one starting at 10 a.m today.
Abraham Lincoln 000 100 0 — 1
LeMars 240 250 0 — 13
Abraham Lincoln (2-3) 000 110 0 — 2
LeMars (3-1) 340 001 0 — 8