Bulldogs bully Lynx baseball on Thursday

LeMars baseball scored early and often in Thursday’s Missouri River Conference doubleheader to win both games over Abraham Lincoln in LeMars.

The Bulldogs won game one of the evening 13-1 and then won game two 8-2 over the Lynx.

In game one, the Bulldogs scored six runs within the first two innings to take quick control of the contest. After going runless in the third, the Bulldogs plated two more runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth inning.

“LeMars really came out aggressive in swinging the bats,” Lynx coach Brett Elam said. “When you combine that with the fact we weren’t throwing as many strikes on the mound as we wanted to against their heavy hitters, it led to some big at bats for them against us.”

The Lynx scored their only run in game one in the fourth inning.

In game two, the Bulldogs again wasted no time taking command of the game as they again scored seven runs within the first two innings.

The Lynx brought home a pair of runs after the fourth and fifth inning, but they didn’t have enough power to battle back against a solid LeMars team on the road.