Clair’s two run homer lifts Titans past Falcons

“I hit a lot of doubles last year, but never a dinger,” Clair said. “It was a great time to do it against St. Albert here. We got a lot more energized and electric in the dugout after that tensions were higher heading in, but that really loosened us.”

Notably, for the Titans, senior Cael Malskeit had two hits for the second consecutive game. Senior Jonah Pomrenke, junior Britton Bond, and sophomore Ty Thomson all had hits for L.C.

Though the Falcons were able to get baserunners on via walks and a couple of hits by pitches, the Falcons were unable to get the timely hits to bring home the runners. The Falcons didn’t get their first hit until the bottom of the sixth which put two runners on at second and third, thus giving the Falcons some life.

However, a solid pitching night from junior Aron Harrington, who ended the night with nine strikeouts and gave up just one hit, kept the Falcons from bringing home any of the runners, thus preserving the victory.

While Falcons coach Duncan Patterson would’ve liked to see a better offensive performance, the Falcon’s look to put this one behind them as they continue their strand of six games in six days.