Clair’s two run homer lifts Titans past Falcons

Lewis Central’s first home run of the season came at a perfect time as it fueled the Titans to a 6-1 victory over Class 1A No. 1 St. Albert.
After sophomore Brendan Monahan scored off a wild pitch in the bottom of the first inning, from there onward it was a rough night for the Falcons. Three errors within the first four innings led to six Titan runs by the end of
After knocking off Class 4A No. 8 Sioux City East the night before, Waters is thrilled with the start his Titans have gotten off to.
“This has been a really good week for us,” Waters said. “After beating a couple Sioux City teams, now we come here to Falcon field and I thought we played really well. If it wasn’t for some of the walks this game would have been over a lot sooner than it was.
“Aaron Harrington pitched an effective game for us and really kept us in control and I can’t say enough about Casey Clair breaking the ice with the two-run home run and then made some plays in the infield. So I can’t be any happier with how we played and how we’ve started the season.”
The first two runs came off of a two-run homer from sophomore Casey Clair which also happened to be his first-ever varsity home run. It was not only a big moment for Clair, but the Titans as well as all momentum swung Lewis Central’s way from that point forward.
“I hit a lot of doubles last year, but never a dinger,” Clair said. “It was a great time to do it against St. Albert here. We got a lot more energized and electric in the dugout after that tensions were higher heading in, but that really loosened us.”
Notably, for the Titans, senior Cael Malskeit had two hits for the second consecutive game. Senior Jonah Pomrenke, junior Britton Bond, and sophomore Ty Thomson all had hits for L.C.
Though the Falcons were able to get baserunners on via walks and a couple of hits by pitches, the Falcons were unable to get the timely hits to bring home the runners. The Falcons didn’t get their first hit until the bottom of the sixth which put two runners on at second and third, thus giving the Falcons some life.
However, a solid pitching night from junior Aron Harrington, who ended the night with nine strikeouts and gave up just one hit, kept the Falcons from bringing home any of the runners, thus preserving the victory.
While Falcons coach Duncan Patterson would’ve liked to see a better offensive performance, the Falcon’s look to put this one behind them as they continue their strand of six games in six days.
“We gave them some bases and we walked some guys here and there, but if you give up too many free bases that’s always going to bite you,” Patterson said. “We also didn’t really come ready to play offensively. The guys just weren’t really into it and I guess that’s on me for not getting them ready, but it does happen and it’s our fourth game in four days and we got two more left.