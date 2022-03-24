College Baseball: Reivers fly past Hawks

NJCAA Division I No. 9 Iowa Western baseball had 12 hits times and took advantage of four errors from NJCAA Division II No. 10 Northeast to get an 11-1 Thursday afternoon win at the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Tal Anderson Field.

“It was a complete day for us,” Reivers coach Marc Rardin said. “Obviously the weather wasn’t the best but we still got the chance to play in a great facility at UNO and opened up conference play with a win.”

Northeast got on the board first in the opening inning despite Reiver starting pitcher Adam Stanton striking out two in the opening frame.

The Reivers would respond in a big way to the 1-0 deficit. Iowa Western knotted up the game 1-1 before closing the bottom of the first, and after a clean frame from Stanton and the Reiver fielders, Iowa Western got the offense rolling with five runs in the bottom of the second as Alec Patino hit a two-RBI triple and four others collected RBIs as well.

“They came out and got on us early,” Rardin said. “I think one of the little things that helped us along though was we came back and scored in the bottom of the first to tie it up again. It was just like starting over again and resetting instead of chasing and trying to get that run back.

“Another important link in the chain for us was getting Carter Wright back as our designated hitter. He hit a sac fly RBI and a single and double today as well on his first time back out from an injury and he did a great job finding the ball with the barrel. Having him in our lineup lets us move some guys around like we did and find better fits for our guys I think that helps lead to rallies like what we had in the bottom of the second.”

Wright, an Auburn Tiger commit, went two for three with an RBI and was walked once as well.

While Stanton kept the Hawks in check, the Reivers added two more runs to their lead in the bottom of the fourth as Patino connected for a two-RBI double.

While Stanton’s day concluded on the mound after five innings Dan Wright came out in the sixth and had no issue keeping the Hawks batter off base and Noah Bush struck out three Hawk batters in the top of the seventh.

Stanton was credited with the win on the mound allowing four hits, one run, and striking out five batters. Wright allowed no hits and struck out one, and Bush also gave up no hits and struck out three.

The Reiver offense then put the game away after Dylan Robertson hit a three-RBI double to walk off the game via a 10-run mercy rule. The win marks the 11th in the last 12 games for the Reivers.

However, Rardin says there’s still plenty of potential for this offense yet.

“I think we can still be better offensively,” Rardin said. “We’re really healthy on the mound, but it’s when we get to late April when we’re finishing that first conference stretch, that’s when we start assessing health and how much of a roll we are on, and we play sound and solid baseball every time we go out.

“Our guys realize there’s still work to be done and they’ve really worked on their approaches and aggressiveness at the bat, and today I think we did a great job with that, but now comes the part where we look back at this in practice and ask how we did this and try to repeat that and handle the success of that.”

Iowa Western will return to the diamond on Saturday as they play NJCAA Division II No. 4 Kirkwood in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. in Cedar Rapids.

Northeast (20-3) 100 000 0 -- 1

Iowa Western (20-3) 150 201 2 -- 11