COLLEGE BASEBALL: Reivers rally to beat Bears

NJCAA Division-I No. 7 Iowa Western needed every inning to get the win over in-state opponent Des Moines Area 3-2 in Council Bluffs Saturday afternoon.

The Reivers got on the board first as Dylan Robertson hit a sacrifice fly to right field but still hit deep enough for Jacob Gish to make it home and give the Reivers a 1-0 lead.

Iowa Western’s 1-0 lead would last until the top of the third inning when the Bears tied the game. One inning later the Bears plated another run to take a 2-1 lead and while holding the Reivers to just six hits on the afternoon, held onto the lead until the bottom of the seventh and final inning.

Down to the final out of the game, Clay Cutter made his way onto first after a fielding error. While this would be the Bear’s only error of the game, it made a difference as Trenton Harris was hit by a pitch soon after, putting the winning run on base.

With the winning run standing on first, Dayvin Johnson saw his opportunity and seized the moment by hitting the walk-off hit, bringing Cutter and Harris home for the game-winning two-RBI double, beating the Bears 3-2.

Tyler Chadwick was credited with the win on the mound for the Reivers after pitching for two innings but allowing no hits and striking out three batters. Chadwick’s record improves to 3-0.

Iowa Western and Des Moines Area began game two soon after, however, the game did not conclude before the publication deadline. Check back soon for more on Saturday’s game two along with Sunday’s doubleheader against the Bears.

After Sunday the Reivers will play at Iowa Lakes in Estherville on Wednesday for another doubleheader with game one starting at 2 p.m. and game two starting at 4 p.m.