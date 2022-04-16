COLLEGE BASEBALL: Reivers sweep Tritons for 17th straight win

The NJCAA Division I No. 8 Iowa Western baseball team completed a three-game sweep over NJCAA Division II No. 6 Iowa Central after winning two games on Friday evening and one more on Saturday afternoon.

The Reivers won game one 3-0, game two 3-2 and game three on Saturday 3-0.

“Our pitching was outstanding in all three games,” Reiver coach Marc Rardin said. “We went after hitters and made things tough on them and against another team that has great pitching, our bullpen gave us a chance each game.

“Whether it’s little league or the big leagues, pitching is what’s going to give you the best chance to win games. Great pitching usually beats great offenses, will keep you in games and keep you in the lead when you get leads. That’s really what we did today and Friday.”

On Saturday, the two teams battled it out in a pitcher’s duel, as there were 22 total strikeouts. However, the Reivers broke through in the sixth inning for all three of their runs.

The sixth inning success began with a single from Auggie Rasmussen who singled, then made it on base after a Triton error and after both Gish and Rasmussen stole a base, Carter Wright grounded out toward second base but got the RBI with Rasmussen coming home.

Dylan Robertson then hit an RBI triple that scored Gish and Alec Patino followed that play with an RBI double. Patino would end up getting stranded on base but the three runs were more than enough to complete the sweep.

“There’s a lot of clichés in baseball and of course one of them is that hitting is contagious,” Rardin said. “We got a lead-off hit from Rasmussen who beat out the throw to first, Dylan hit a triple off a changeup pitch. Their pitcher left a couple of balls up offspeed and met them out front and that led to some big plays for us which resulted in a few runs.”

The Reivers and Tritons began the weekend trilogy with a doubleheader on Friday. Game one was played to just seven inning, where the Reivers plated a pair of runs in the third inning as Gish hit a two-RBI single late in the inning.

Joseph Kolbeck would score an unearned run in the sixth inning to complete the scoring for the Reivers and cap off the 3-0 win.

In game two, the teams played through all nine innings. The Reivers scored two of their runs right away in the first inning as Rasmussen scored off a ground out RBI and Gish later scored off an RBI single from Robertson to make it 2-0. The Reivers scored their third and final run in the bottom of the fourth inning as Dayvin Johnson scored off a Trenton Harris’ RBI single.

The Tritons would make things interesting by making it a 3-2 ball game in the bottom of the ninth with just one out. However, the Reiver hung on to get the win despite being outhit eight to five in this game.

With these three wins over the weekend, Iowa Western has now won 17 consecutive games. While the Reivers have some big games coming up this next week, Rardin likes how things are shaping up for the Reivers.

“Baseball is a marathon, but the thing I like right now is that our pitching is healthy, and we have enough pitching to spread out to compete through multiple games,” Rardin said. “I like that overall we’re healthy, and getting some of our position players back who were injured with some smaller things. We’re winning games and finding ways to keep winning games.

“But now we have to get ready for a big doubleheader in Norfolk against Northeast and then head to Indian Hills on Thursday, before coming home to another big series next weekend. Things just keep on rolling, there’s no time to relax yet.”

Iowa Western will play again on Tuesday when it heads to Northeast College in Norfolk, NE for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. The Reivers will return home on Saturday against Des Moines Area for a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.

Game 1

Iowa Central 000 000 0 – 0

Iowa Western 002 001 0 – 3

Game 2

Iowa Central 000 000 002 – 2

Iowa Western 200 100 000 – 3

Game 3

Iowa Central () 000 000 000 – 0

Iowa Western () 000 003 000 – 3