Dragons hand Titans first loss

The No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A took advantage of four unearned runs to pull away and put away Class 4A No. 10 Lewis Central 7-0, handing the Titans their first loss of the season.
The Dragon began to fly ahead in the second inning. While the Titans put up the first two outs quickly, an error to right field gave the Dragons a spark and broke the scoreless tie after a two-RBI triple on the next play. Another run would score to give the defending state champs a 3-0 lead after an inning and a half.
The Titans showed some life with three hits in the bottom half of the second, but one got thrown out stealing third and later ended the inning empty-handed, stranding runners on second and third.
“Baseball is a game of opportunity,” Waters said. “You have to take advantage of them when they come. Obviously, we had the number one team in the biggest class in the state in our own backyard and we really only had one opportunity to take advantage of where we had a base-running miscue, had it not happened that’s one less out and he would have probably ended up scoring.
We had an opportunity and just didn’t capitalize. Things just didn’t happen for us today. Take your hat off to them, that’s a quality team, they have big-time pitchers and we battled well today.”
The Dragons weren’t done yet, Johnston scored one run in the third and fourth to extend their advantage to 5-0 and then plated a pair more in the top of the fifth to make it 7-0 off of 10 hits.
The Dragons held Lewis Central to a season-low three hits on the day and saw eight batters strikeout. Aaron Harrington, JC Dermody, and Luke Meyer were the three who got hits for Lewis Central.
While the first loss is disappointing, it was still a big weekend for the Titans, as Waters and the Titan go 1-1 in back-to-back days against two of Class 4A’s top three teams.
“Overall, the score doesn’t really reflect how close the game was,” Waters said. “We would love to play them again. We want that kind of quality opponents in the culture of our program so that we can improve to that level. We’re not going to improve at this level by just playing all the teams that are locked into our schedule. We need top teams like Johnston and Urbandale on our schedule so we can play good ball.”
After this first loss, the Titans know there remains room for improvement. Waters believes that the potential that this team has after these past two games could be something very special.
“In the right situation, this is a winnable ball game for us,” Waters said. “That’s what I want my guys to believe because it’s true. I think we have yet to see our team's best performance yet, but we’re getting closer. It was a great week for Lewis Central baseball.”
Lewis Central will return to the field at Carroll Kuemper on Tuesday for a Hawkeye 10 doubleheader. Game one will start at 5:30 p.m. and game two will be at approximately 7:30 p.m.