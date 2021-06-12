Dragons hand Titans first loss

The No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A took advantage of four unearned runs to pull away and put away Class 4A No. 10 Lewis Central 7-0, handing the Titans their first loss of the season.

The Dragon began to fly ahead in the second inning. While the Titans put up the first two outs quickly, an error to right field gave the Dragons a spark and broke the scoreless tie after a two-RBI triple on the next play. Another run would score to give the defending state champs a 3-0 lead after an inning and a half.

The Titans showed some life with three hits in the bottom half of the second, but one got thrown out stealing third and later ended the inning empty-handed, stranding runners on second and third.

“Baseball is a game of opportunity,” Waters said. “You have to take advantage of them when they come. Obviously, we had the number one team in the biggest class in the state in our own backyard and we really only had one opportunity to take advantage of where we had a base-running miscue, had it not happened that’s one less out and he would have probably ended up scoring.

We had an opportunity and just didn’t capitalize. Things just didn’t happen for us today. Take your hat off to them, that’s a quality team, they have big-time pitchers and we battled well today.”