Eagles bounce back; Riverside’s Ford stays hot in the circle

Underwood (13-1) 1 Audubon (7-6) 0- After being dealt its first defeat of the year, Class 1A No. 5 Underwood squeaked by the upset-minded Wheelers thanks to a second-inning run which led the Eagles to victory in Audubon.

Riverside(11-9) 7 Tri-Center (4-11) 1- Riverside used a key sixth inning to put away the Trojans. Along with scoring five runs in the sixth inning, senior Kenna Ford threw another double-digit strikeout performance as she threw 10 in this game while giving up just six hits and never walking any batters. Ford and Senior Katie Messerschmidt each had three hits for Riverside.

Creston (10-9) 7 Glenwood (5-11) 0- The Panthers scored all their seven runs by the end of the fourth inning to take down the Rams. The Rams only connected for three hits in this game.

Baseball: Trojans roll to seventh straight win; Eagles outlast Wheelers

Underwood (13-1) 9 Audubon (6-6) 5- Class 2A No. 9 Underwood and Audubon each scored three combined runs to start things off. The Eagles then created separation in the third inning with a pair of runs to go up 5-3.