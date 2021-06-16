Eagles bounce back; Riverside’s Ford stays hot in the circle

Underwood (13-1) 1 Audubon (7-6) 0- After being dealt its first defeat of the year, Class 1A No. 5 Underwood squeaked by the upset-minded Wheelers thanks to a second-inning run which led the Eagles to victory in Audubon.
Riverside(11-9) 7 Tri-Center (4-11) 1- Riverside used a key sixth inning to put away the Trojans. Along with scoring five runs in the sixth inning, senior Kenna Ford threw another double-digit strikeout performance as she threw 10 in this game while giving up just six hits and never walking any batters. Ford and Senior Katie Messerschmidt each had three hits for Riverside.
Creston (10-9) 7 Glenwood (5-11) 0- The Panthers scored all their seven runs by the end of the fourth inning to take down the Rams. The Rams only connected for three hits in this game.
Baseball: Trojans roll to seventh straight win; Eagles outlast Wheelers
Underwood (13-1) 9 Audubon (6-6) 5- Class 2A No. 9 Underwood and Audubon each scored three combined runs to start things off. The Eagles then created separation in the third inning with a pair of runs to go up 5-3.
The score remained that way until the top of the sixth inning where Underwood put the game out of reach with four runs to extend the lead up to 9-3. The Wheelers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Junior Jake Reimer led Underwood with two hits and also had one RBI. Senior Tyler Boothby, who had one hit led the Eagles with three RBIs. Boothby also earned the win on the mound after pitching three innings and striking out five batters.
Tri-Center (13-1) 16 Riverside (3-11) 1- Tri-Center sandwiched two six-run innings in the second and third inning between three runs in the first and one run in the fourth to end the game in four innings.
Senior Brett McGee and junior Jaxon Johnson each had three hits for T.C. Eighth-grader Cael Corrin earned the win for the Trojans after pitching three innings and allowing just two hits and striking out three batters.
Glenwood (7-6) 7 Creston (4-12) 2- This game remained scoreless until the top of the sixth inning where the Rams scored three. Glenwood then widened the gap with four more runs to go up 7-0 in the top of the seventh. The Panthers scored a pair of runs in an attempt to make a big last-minute rally, but their attempt fell short.