Falcons blow by Cyclones; Cyclones storm by Saintes

Class 1A No. 2 St. Albert scored at least one run in each of the first five innings to beat Harlan, 10-4 in Thursday’s Hawkeye 10 game at Chuck Wolever Field.

After both teams scored a run in the first inning, the Falcons took their first lead, 2-1, with another run in the bottom half of the second. The Cyclones then stormed back in front with a pair of runs in the top of the third to snag a 3-2 advantage. That lead would be short-lived though as the Falcons retook the lead for good with four runs.

Harlan scored its final run of the game in the top of the fourth while St. Albert scored a pair of runs in the bottom half of the fourth and fifth inning to put the game away.

“It’s always fun to play Harlan,” Falcons coach Duncan Patterson said. “They have a big history of winning a lot of games. They don’t mess around, they come after you and they play hard. It was great to see our guys compete and play really well against them.”

Among the 10 runs, the Falcons connected for eight hits with junior Carter White and senior Isaac Sherrill each having two hits and one RBI. Senior Cy Patterson hit a two-run home run and finished the game two three RBIs. Sophomore Colton Brennan, senior Brett Klusman, and senior Eric Matthai all had a hit as well.