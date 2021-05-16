Falcons end Reiver's season in Region XI final

“If you only score eight runs in a three-game series, you’re not going to win the series,” Rardin said. “That’s exactly what we had to try to do, was win the series and we only were able to score eight runs which makes things really tough games like this.

“This just wasn’t our weekend. In baseball, that’s all it takes. You can’t just go out and physically manhandle someone in some other sports, you have to throw strikes, you got to hit the ball. There’s a lot that goes into this game and you can easily get outplayed on a weekend especially in certain moments, and we got outplayed that way this weekend.”

The loss ends the Reiver’s season at 50-10 overall. While there’s plenty to still be proud of on the field for Iowa Western Rardin is also pleased with things his players did off the field as well as they conclude another solid season.

“We had a team GPA of about 3.5 and just had a bunch of great kids,” Rardin said. “50-10 is outstanding, I can’t even imagine how many other programs would take that in a year.

“This was my 19th year here and we’ve created a beast here. By that I mean, with all the success we’ve had, it’s human nature that things just become expected.”

Indian Hills (39-13) 100 401 001 — 7 7 2

Iowa Western (50-10) 002 000 001 — 3 7 2