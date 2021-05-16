Falcons end Reiver's season in Region XI final

NJCAA Division I No. 5 Iowa Western men’s baseball had its season brought to a sudden end as Indian Hills pulled off the series upset in game three, 7-3.
The Indian Hills Falcons started with the game’s first run in the top of the first inning. Iowa Western eventually responded in the bottom of the third inning with two runs to take the lead, 2-1. But that lead was short-lived as the Falcons plated four runs in the top of the fourth and then scored two more in the sixth.
The Reiver bats just weren’t able to find a way to rally back, which head coach Marc Rardin says has been the team’s Achilles heel this season, and of course, the fourth inning proved to be a brutal one for the Reivers.
“We walked a couple batters which gave them some free baserunners and they capitalized with a crucial two-out triple,” Rardin said. “That sequence kind of was the beginning of our demise. Not being able to score ourselves which has really been our struggle the entire spring.
“For us to go 50-10 and just struggle at hitting the way we have has just been an absolute amazement.”
Through the three-game series, the Reivers only brought home eight combined runs. About game three’s struggles with timely hits, Rardin says winning a series is very difficult when you can’t get the runners home, especially when teams are always targeting you.
“If you only score eight runs in a three-game series, you’re not going to win the series,” Rardin said. “That’s exactly what we had to try to do, was win the series and we only were able to score eight runs which makes things really tough games like this.
“This just wasn’t our weekend. In baseball, that’s all it takes. You can’t just go out and physically manhandle someone in some other sports, you have to throw strikes, you got to hit the ball. There’s a lot that goes into this game and you can easily get outplayed on a weekend especially in certain moments, and we got outplayed that way this weekend.”
The loss ends the Reiver’s season at 50-10 overall. While there’s plenty to still be proud of on the field for Iowa Western Rardin is also pleased with things his players did off the field as well as they conclude another solid season.
“We had a team GPA of about 3.5 and just had a bunch of great kids,” Rardin said. “50-10 is outstanding, I can’t even imagine how many other programs would take that in a year.
“This was my 19th year here and we’ve created a beast here. By that I mean, with all the success we’ve had, it’s human nature that things just become expected.”
Indian Hills (39-13) 100 401 001 — 7 7 2
Iowa Western (50-10) 002 000 001 — 3 7 2