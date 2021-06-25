Falcons pound Panthers

Class 1A No. 4 St. Albert baseball connected for 22 hits to beat Logan-Magnolia 19-8 in six innings on Friday night.

The offense got going right away for the Falcons as they plated four runs right away in the first inning to set the tone as sophomore Colton Brennan hit a lead-off single. Following that, seniors Isaac Sherrill and Cy Patterson each made their way on base. Patterson hit scored Brennan.

After mustering just two hits against Kuemper a day ago, Falcons coach Duncan Patterson was thrilled to see his team come out swinging.

“After our game at Kuemper we really stressed about stepping up and being aggressive at the plate,” Patterson said. “We got the hits going early here and we just kept saying we want to continue the hits. You can’t take an inning off, we got to keep our foot down on the pedal for seven innings and we did that tonight.”

The Falcons would score four runs before concluding the first inning. After holding the Panthers scoreless in the bottom half of the first, St. Albert went on to score two more runs to extend its lead.

By the end of the fourth inning, the Falcons had flown out to an 11-3 lead over the Panthers, as the hits just kept on coming for S.A.