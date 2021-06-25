Falcons pound Panthers

Class 1A No. 4 St. Albert baseball connected for 22 hits to beat Logan-Magnolia 19-8 in six innings on Friday night.
The offense got going right away for the Falcons as they plated four runs right away in the first inning to set the tone as sophomore Colton Brennan hit a lead-off single. Following that, seniors Isaac Sherrill and Cy Patterson each made their way on base. Patterson hit scored Brennan.
After mustering just two hits against Kuemper a day ago, Falcons coach Duncan Patterson was thrilled to see his team come out swinging.
“After our game at Kuemper we really stressed about stepping up and being aggressive at the plate,” Patterson said. “We got the hits going early here and we just kept saying we want to continue the hits. You can’t take an inning off, we got to keep our foot down on the pedal for seven innings and we did that tonight.”
The Falcons would score four runs before concluding the first inning. After holding the Panthers scoreless in the bottom half of the first, St. Albert went on to score two more runs to extend its lead.
By the end of the fourth inning, the Falcons had flown out to an 11-3 lead over the Panthers, as the hits just kept on coming for S.A.
“The kids were really attacking the zone and being very aggressive,” Duncan Patterson said. “We’d get one guy on base and then our next guy would get a base hit, while our runners would take an extra base and the success proved contagious. After one guy got going everyone else got going as well, the hits just kept on coming.”
Within the Falcon’s 22 hits Brennan led the way with four hits. Cy Patterson and Sherrill each added three more hits. Patterson also led St. Albert with five RBIs. Senior Eric Matthai also had three hits and accounted for four RBIs for the Falcons.
Sophomore Cael Hobbs earned the win on the mound for the Falcons.
With the win, St. Albert moves on to face Glenwood in a doubleheader, a team that has won nine of its last 11 games.
“It’s always fun to play there,” Patterson said. “They’ve been playing good baseball too lately. We got to have the guys ready and hopefully, take both games, but we’ll see what happens.”
Game one of the doubleheader will be at 5 p.m. on Monday in Glenwood.
St. Albert (20-7) 421 426 — 19
Logan-Magnolia (11-11) 012 023 — 8