Falcons power by Cyclones

Class 1A No. 4 St. Albert baseball topped Harlan on Monday, on the road 10-1 for a fourth straight win and seventh in the last eight games at JJ Jensen field.

The two teams started with a run each in the first inning. The Cyclones and Falcons remained deadlocked at 1-1 until the Falcons scored two runs in the fourth inning to go up 3-1. St. Albert doubled its total with three more runs in the fifth inning.

St. Albert scored four more runs before the game was through en route to win its final Hawkeye 10 conference game of the regular season.

Jaxon Lehnen, Brendan Monahan, and Carter White all had two hits for St. Albert. Notably, senior Cy Patterson recorded his 60th RBI of the season, which leads the state, after a sac fly in the first inning.

Luke Hubbard got the win on the mound after pitching all seven innings allowing just three hits and struck out five batters.

The Falcons defeated Treynor 12-2 on Tuesday night, but no state were available at the time of print.

St. Albert (27-8) 100 232 2 -- 10

Harlan (12-13) 100 000 0 -- 1