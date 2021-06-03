Falcons rally back from 12-0 lead; come back to beat Mustangs

It would have been easy to call it a night after falling behind 12-0 after two innings. That was not the case for Class 1A No. 1 St. Albert baseball team who rallied back from a 12-0 deficit to eventually beat Shenandoah 20-16 on Tuesday evening at Falcon Field.

The craziness began when the Mustangs took control early with a trio of runs in the first inning and then scored nine runs in the top of the second. The Falcons began their response with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second to make it 12-2 after two complete innings but gave up a run in the top of the third for Shenandoah to make it 13-2.

The Falcons then went on to plate eight runs in the bottom of the third to make it 13-10 and make things very interesting again.

“Our pitchers at first were walking a lot of guys and we had some fielding errors,” Falcons coach Duncan Patterson said. “After the Mustangs put up nine in their half of the second I pulled everyone to the side and said, ‘You can do one of two things here. You can either quit or we can start with two runs an inning and chip our way back in this thing.’

“As I walked away the senior huddled up with the guys and lit a fire and the bats got going and we started putting pressure on them.”