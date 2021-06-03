Falcons rally back from 12-0 lead; come back to beat Mustangs

It would have been easy to call it a night after falling behind 12-0 after two innings. That was not the case for Class 1A No. 1 St. Albert baseball team who rallied back from a 12-0 deficit to eventually beat Shenandoah 20-16 on Tuesday evening at Falcon Field.
The craziness began when the Mustangs took control early with a trio of runs in the first inning and then scored nine runs in the top of the second. The Falcons began their response with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second to make it 12-2 after two complete innings but gave up a run in the top of the third for Shenandoah to make it 13-2.
The Falcons then went on to plate eight runs in the bottom of the third to make it 13-10 and make things very interesting again.
“Our pitchers at first were walking a lot of guys and we had some fielding errors,” Falcons coach Duncan Patterson said. “After the Mustangs put up nine in their half of the second I pulled everyone to the side and said, ‘You can do one of two things here. You can either quit or we can start with two runs an inning and chip our way back in this thing.’
“As I walked away the senior huddled up with the guys and lit a fire and the bats got going and we started putting pressure on them.”
The Falcons and Mustangs each brought one runner home in the fourth inning, but St. Albert officially took over after bringing in five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead 16-14 and extending the lead to 20-14 after plating four more in the bottom of the sixth. The Mustangs would score a pair in the top of the seventh, but the Falcons held on to win a wild one to start the month of June.
“Hitting is contagious,” Patterson said. “That third inning was huge because we just strung a bunch of hits together. Cy (Patterson) hit a big double in that third inning and Isaac then followed up with a home run and that really got everyone else fired up and going.”
The Falcons finished the game with 20 hits as senior Cy Patterson and junior Carter White each had four hits. Patterson also had five RBIs, White who went a perfect four for four at the plate, had two RBIs of his own.
Notably, senior Isaac Sherrill hit a home run in the third inning for one of his two hits in the evening.
While Coach Patterson said he was happy with the team fighting back to win, the message after the game was to focus on better starts.
“We stressed that we have to come ready to play,” Patterson said. “You can’t wait and fall behind. Better teams are just going to pile it on if we do that. We have to be ready to go by the first pitch.”
After this game went on beyond its expected time slate, St. Albert and Shenandoah will play their second game at 6 p.m. on June 11 in Shenandoah.
The Falcon’s played Denison-Schleswig yesterday and will play Atlantic today at Falcon Field at 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah (1-3) 391 100 2 -- 16