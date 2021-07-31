Falcons, Rams, and Titans well decorated in 2021 All Hawkeye 10 teams

With the baseball season coming to a close, postseason awards are starting to be released. The latest one being the All-Hawkeye 10 Conference teams where Glenwood, Lewis Central, and St. Albert saw multiple players receive recognition.
Lewis Central and St. Albert each had seven total players earn all-conference honors while the Rams had four of their athletes make the cut.
On the first team, Lewis Central had a total of four players. Junior Aron Harrington was one of the six unanimous selections to the team. Harrington batted .426, led the team with 39 RBIs and five home runs. Harrington also had a 4-2 pitching record as he struck out 37 batters and had a 1.88 ERA.
Joining Harrington on the first team was junior JC Dermody, who batted .330 and was also a big part of Lewis Central’s pitching success with a record of 6-2, 1.68 ERA and team-leading 50 strikeouts thrown.
Senior Cael Malskeit was another Titan who served many roles as he batted a .291, started nine games as a pitcher with a 1.36 ERA and struck out 46 batters and had a 3-1 record.
Finally, senior Jonah Pomrenke made the first team after batting .344 with one home run and 21 RBIs.
Luke Meyer and Casey Clair each earned a spot on the second team for L.C. Meyer batted .364 and hit two home runs. Clair batted .282 and connected for three home runs. Clair also had a 3-1 pitching record and a 1.64 ERA.
Finally, junior Britton Bond was named an honorable mention for the Titans.
St. Albert had two players make the first team and both were unanimous selections — seniors Cy Patterson and Isaac Sherrill. Patterson batted .561 average, which ranked fifth in the state, hit five home runs and led the state with 72 RBIs. Patterson also led the state with 69 hits.
Sherrill also had a solid senior year batting .438 with 63 hits and hit three home runs and was second on the team with 48 RBIs. He also led the Falcons with five triples.
On the second team, St. Albert had sophomores Brendan Monahan and Colton Brennan make the list.
Monahan hit .431 with 41 RBIs, 59 hits and two home runs. Brennan finished his year with a .383 batting average. Brennan accounted for 31 RBIs and 54 hits and had three hits in all three state tournament games.
Finally, St. Albert seniors Eric Matthai and Luke Hubbard along with junior Carter White all were honorable mentions.
Glenwood saw a pair of players make the Hawkeye 10 first team. Freshman Kaden Anderson and junior Jayme Fritts each earned first-team honors.
Anderson led the Rams with a .505 batting average and had 47 hits and 24 RBIs. Fritts batted a .385 average and connected for 42 hits and accounted for 20 RBIs.