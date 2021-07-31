Falcons, Rams, and Titans well decorated in 2021 All Hawkeye 10 teams

With the baseball season coming to a close, postseason awards are starting to be released. The latest one being the All-Hawkeye 10 Conference teams where Glenwood, Lewis Central, and St. Albert saw multiple players receive recognition.

Lewis Central and St. Albert each had seven total players earn all-conference honors while the Rams had four of their athletes make the cut.

On the first team, Lewis Central had a total of four players. Junior Aron Harrington was one of the six unanimous selections to the team. Harrington batted .426, led the team with 39 RBIs and five home runs. Harrington also had a 4-2 pitching record as he struck out 37 batters and had a 1.88 ERA.

Joining Harrington on the first team was junior JC Dermody, who batted .330 and was also a big part of Lewis Central’s pitching success with a record of 6-2, 1.68 ERA and team-leading 50 strikeouts thrown.

Senior Cael Malskeit was another Titan who served many roles as he batted a .291, started nine games as a pitcher with a 1.36 ERA and struck out 46 batters and had a 3-1 record.

Finally, senior Jonah Pomrenke made the first team after batting .344 with one home run and 21 RBIs.