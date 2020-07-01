Falcons roll past A.L. 11-2

St. Albert’s Jaxson Lehnen, bottom, collides with Abraham Lincoln pitcher Zane Olsen (18) during a play at home plate during the second inning on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
St. Albert’s Braden Scott, front, and fellow members of the Falcons dugout cheer during the fourth inning on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
St. Albert’s Isaac Sherrill (15) slides into second as Abraham Lincoln’s Austin Wickman, right, waits for the throw from home during the fourth inning on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
St. Albert’s Eric Matthai (29) pitches during the fourth inning on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln’s Austin Wickman (1) slides into third as St. Albert’s Jaxson Lehnen (9) pulls in a throw during the third inning on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
St. Albert’s Isaac Sherrill (15) bats during the third inning on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln head coach Brett Elam, right, disputes a call with the umpire during the third inning on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson heads to his third base position at the top of the third inning on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
St. Albert’s Jaxson Lehnen, left, misses a throw to third as Abraham Lincoln’s Ethan Ortega, right, slides in safely during the second inning on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Members of the St. Albert dugout cheer as Brett Klusman (12) scores during the second inning on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln’s Nick Garner, right, tries to pick off St. Albert’s Brandon Monahan (23) at first during the second inning on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln’s Zane Olsen pitches during the second inning on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln fans use umbrellas to get some shade while watching the Lynx take on St. Albert on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
St. Albert’s Eric Matthai (29) pitches during the third inning on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln head coach Brett Elam, right, speaks with players in the dugout during the second inning on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln’s Austin Wickman, right, slides back into first as St. Albert’s Isaac Sherrill (15) tries to pick him off during the third inning on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
St. Albert applied pressure early and did not let up in an 11-2 win on Wednesday at Abraham Lincoln.
The Falcons got a solid outing from starting pitcher Eric Matthai and a three-run home run from Lance Wright en route to improving to 13-1 on the season. The victory also makes St. Albert 2-0 vs. city teams this year with the regular-season finale against Thomas Jefferson on July 10 remaining.
“I mentioned to the kids that we didn’t win a game in Pottawattamie County last year,” St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson said. “So, especially after beating Lewis Central (on June 16) our goal was to try to beat all these city teams. That’s one of our big goals.”
St. Albert jumped on A.L. early, taking leads of 4-0 after the top of the second inning and 5-1 after the top of the third, while taking advantage of seven Lynx errors on the night.
“We knew they had a bad night the night before against Sergeant Bluff-Luton, so we knew they might be a little down. We wanted to try and get on them early,” Patterson said.
Going forward, St. Albert now has just five games remaining in the regular season, concluding with T.J.
“We usually struggle with A.L. and in the past have played the opposite as we did tonight,” Patterson said. “So, now we have T.J. left and I know they have some really good ballplayers.”
St. Albert is back in action tonight at Clarinda at 7:30 p.m., while A.L. is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Sioux City West at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert (13-1) 221 204 0—11 12 3