Falcons roll past A.L. 11-2

St. Albert applied pressure early and did not let up in an 11-2 win on Wednesday at Abraham Lincoln.

The Falcons got a solid outing from starting pitcher Eric Matthai and a three-run home run from Lance Wright en route to improving to 13-1 on the season. The victory also makes St. Albert 2-0 vs. city teams this year with the regular-season finale against Thomas Jefferson on July 10 remaining.

“I mentioned to the kids that we didn’t win a game in Pottawattamie County last year,” St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson said. “So, especially after beating Lewis Central (on June 16) our goal was to try to beat all these city teams. That’s one of our big goals.”

St. Albert jumped on A.L. early, taking leads of 4-0 after the top of the second inning and 5-1 after the top of the third, while taking advantage of seven Lynx errors on the night.

“We knew they had a bad night the night before against Sergeant Bluff-Luton, so we knew they might be a little down. We wanted to try and get on them early,” Patterson said.

Going forward, St. Albert now has just five games remaining in the regular season, concluding with T.J.

“We usually struggle with A.L. and in the past have played the opposite as we did tonight,” Patterson said. “So, now we have T.J. left and I know they have some really good ballplayers.”

St. Albert is back in action tonight at Clarinda at 7:30 p.m., while A.L. is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Sioux City West at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

St. Albert (13-1) 221 204 0—11 12 3