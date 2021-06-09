Falcons triumph over Knights; Knights steal one from Saintes

Class 1A No. 2 St. Albert handed Carroll Kuemper their first defeat of the season after some late-inning offensive surges, on the way to an 8-2 victory.

After trading off three scoreless innings to each other, Kuemper broke the ice with a run in the fourth inning to seize the slight advantage. That 1-0 lead for the Knights held up for an inning and a half, but in the bottom of the fifth inning the Falcons hitting came to life as the brought four runners home to take a 4-1 lead.

The Knights got one run back in the top of the sixth to make things a bit more interesting at 4-2, but the Falcons responded with a second consecutive four-run inning to take the 8-2 lead which would later prove to be the final.

St. Albert ended the game with 14 hits including a 4 for 4 at the bat performance by sophomore Colton Brennan. Along with Brennan’s performance Patterson was pleased with everyone’s performance at the plate, and was proud of the improvement shown on the defensive side.