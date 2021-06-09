Falcons triumph over Knights; Knights steal one from Saintes

Class 1A No. 2 St. Albert handed Carroll Kuemper their first defeat of the season after some late-inning offensive surges, on the way to an 8-2 victory.
After trading off three scoreless innings to each other, Kuemper broke the ice with a run in the fourth inning to seize the slight advantage. That 1-0 lead for the Knights held up for an inning and a half, but in the bottom of the fifth inning the Falcons hitting came to life as the brought four runners home to take a 4-1 lead.
The Knights got one run back in the top of the sixth to make things a bit more interesting at 4-2, but the Falcons responded with a second consecutive four-run inning to take the 8-2 lead which would later prove to be the final.
St. Albert ended the game with 14 hits including a 4 for 4 at the bat performance by sophomore Colton Brennan. Along with Brennan’s performance Patterson was pleased with everyone’s performance at the plate, and was proud of the improvement shown on the defensive side.
“Colton has been big for us in these past few games, he’s really been hitting the ball well,” Patterson said. “Earlier this year we were just moving some guys around trying to find a good batting order, and have players find their place. In addition to Colton, Isaac, Cy, Brendan who all come up behind Colton all those guys have all done a great job of finding their way on base which of course really helps us out.
“Lately we’ve really focused on the pitchers, and having them throw strikes, and hitting their spots and making the other team swing and occasionally make our fielders throw them out and get the rest of the defense involved. We still had a couple mental mistakes but they can be cleaned up.”
In addition to Brennan’s day, seniors Isaac Sherrill and Eric Matthai each had two hits. Sophomore Brendan Monahan also had two hits and also had two RBIs which co-led the Falcons with senior Brett Klusman who also had two RBIs that came off of one hit.
The Falcons had the day off from games yesterday, but will host Harlan (4-5) today, which is a game Patterson always holds in high regards.
“When I started coaching I said that we want a program like Harlan’s,” Patterson said. “They’ve had a lot of success over the years, and that’s where we also want to be. We want to play in those big games like they have in the recent past and it’s going to be another great test for us for sure.”
Game time against the Cyclones will be at 7:30 today at Chuck Wolever Field.
Carroll Kuemper (4-1) 000 101 0 -- 2
St. Albert (10-5) 000 044 0 -- 8
Knights steal one from Saintes
Two seventh-inning runs from the Knights helped Kuemper escape St. Albert on Tuesday night with a 5-4 win.
Each team brought home a run in the first inning and then Kuemper took the slight 2-1 lead in the third inning. The Knights expanded their lead by another run with another in the fifth inning to go up 3-1.
The Saintes weren’t going down without a fight though, the Saintes scored a trio in the bottom of the sixth to take their first lead 4-3 heading into the seventh. However, Kuemper leaped back in front with a pair of runs in the top half of the seventh which proved to be the deciding factor as the Saintes came up short in another tight battle.
“It was a great back and forth game all night,” Saintes coach Lyndsay Daley said. “We are right there in all of our games, but are still learning how to get the win in these close games.”
Freshman Alexis Narmi and sophomore Jessica McMartin each had two hits for the Saintes. Narmi hit a home run within one of those hits and her teammate, junior Mallory Daley also hit a homer within her two-hit performance on Tuesday. Daley also led the team with three RBIs in the game.
Narmi was the pitcher for the Saintes through all seven innings and surrendered just three earned runs and struck out eight batters.
The Saintes hosted inner-city foe Thomas Jefferson yesterday. The Saintes will be back in action today as they host Harlan at 7:30 p.m.