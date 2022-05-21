Friday Baseball Scoreboard; Titans trounce Yellow Jackets; Trojans and Vikings get wins

Lewis Central 23, Thomas Jefferson 0

The Titans scored eight runs in the first inning to immediately take control of Friday night’s game in Council Bluffs. Then scored six more in the second and nine runs in the third inning to run away with their first win of the season.

Leading the Titans Britton Bond had two hits and also led the team with four RBIs. Aron Harrington, Payton Fort, Devin Nailor, Ty Thomson, Logan Manz, Brady Hetzel, and Casey Clair all had one hit each for L.C.

The Titans played Sioux City Heelan on Saturday. Check back later for a recap of this game. Thomas Jefferson will play Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (0-5) 000 000 0 – 0

Lewis Central (1-1) 869 000 0 – 23

Tri-Center 10, Sidney 1

Cael Corrin and Lincoln Thomas shut down the Cowboy bats with 10 combined strikeouts while allowing just one hit. In addition to a strong show on the mound, Corrin also had two hits and two RBIs.

Justice Weers also had two hits for T.C. and Revin Bruck added two more RBIs for the Trojans.

Tri-Center will be back on the diamond on Monday when they travel to Harlan for a 7:30 p.m. game.

Tri-Center (2-0) 100 140 4 – 10

Sidney (0-2) 000 100 0 – 1

AHSTW 7, Stanton 6

After trailing by as much as 5-0 after four innings, AHSTW made a furious rally to come back and defeat Stanton in Avoca on Friday night.

Despite connecting for just four hits and striking out 11 times AHSTW did just enough to come back and win its home opener.

Nick Denning, Caleb Hatch, Brayden Lund, and Kolby Weihs all had one hit for AHSTW.

The Vikings will return to action on Tuesday as they head to Audubon to play the Wheelers in a 7:30 p.m. game.

Stanton (0-1) 121 101 0 – 6

AHSTW (1-1) 000 014 2 – 7