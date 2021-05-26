High school baseball: Titans and Falcons win openers

The St. Albert baseball team put on a show in their season opener as they beat ACGC 14-4 in Guthrie Center on Monday evening.

The offense left a great first impression from the get go as the Falcons plated four runs in the first inning to take early command. St. Albert brought three more runners home to make it 7-0 after the first two innings. The Falcons then plated three more runs before ACGC finally brought in one in the bottom half of the third inning.

The Falcons and Chargers traded off runs in the fourth and fifth inning which led to the game’s end by mercy rule.

The Falcons also stole eight bases to help the scoring spree as well, while allowing just two stolen bases to the hosting Chargers.

Sophomores Colton Brennan and Brendan Monahan each had two hits for the game. Junior Carter White and senior Cy Patterson also connected for two hits. Seniors Isaac Sherrill and Jeff Miller, along with freshman Jaxson Lehnen, all had one hit.

Eighth grader Jeremiah Sherrill earned the win on the mound for St. Albert after throwing 72 pitches through all five innings of the game. Sherrill struck out three batters on the mound.