High school baseball: Titans and Falcons win openers

The St. Albert baseball team put on a show in their season opener as they beat ACGC 14-4 in Guthrie Center on Monday evening.
The offense left a great first impression from the get go as the Falcons plated four runs in the first inning to take early command. St. Albert brought three more runners home to make it 7-0 after the first two innings. The Falcons then plated three more runs before ACGC finally brought in one in the bottom half of the third inning.
The Falcons and Chargers traded off runs in the fourth and fifth inning which led to the game’s end by mercy rule.
The Falcons also stole eight bases to help the scoring spree as well, while allowing just two stolen bases to the hosting Chargers.
Sophomores Colton Brennan and Brendan Monahan each had two hits for the game. Junior Carter White and senior Cy Patterson also connected for two hits. Seniors Isaac Sherrill and Jeff Miller, along with freshman Jaxson Lehnen, all had one hit.
Eighth grader Jeremiah Sherrill earned the win on the mound for St. Albert after throwing 72 pitches through all five innings of the game. Sherrill struck out three batters on the mound.
The Falcons game against West Harrison on Tuesday ended after press time. St. Albert hosts city rival Abraham Lincoln tonight at 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert (1-0) 434 21 — 14
ACGC (0-1) 001 21 — 4
Titans shutout Stars
Lewis Central began its season with a strong road win, 9-0 against the Sioux City North Stars.
The Titans wasted no time taking control of the, game scoring four runs in the top of the first. Three different LC pitching threw a collective total of 11 strikeouts.
Lewis Central plated another run in the third inning before scoring their final four in the fourth inning and capped off the night’s run scoring.
Junior Britton Bond led the Titans with three hits and also had three RBIs. Senior Jonah Pomrenke had two hits for LC, including a triple, as well as two RBIs.
Senior Cael Malskeit, juniors Aron Harrington and JC Dermody each had one hit.
Lewis Central will play their home opener tonight against Sioux City East at 6 p.m.
Lewis Central (1-0) 401 400 0 — 9
Sioux City North (0-1) 000 000 0 — 0