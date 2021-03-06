Iowa Western sweeps Dakota County in baseball doubleheader

The Iowa Western baseball team swept Dakota County Technical College in a doubleheader Saturday at Doc Ross Field in Council Bluffs.

The Reivers (4-2) won the first game 7-1 and the second game 14-0 in five innings.

Reiver pitchers combined for 19 strikeouts while allowing just one earned run in the two games. At the plate, Iowa Western hit eight doubles and three triples.

In the first game, Reiver freshman catcher Logan Jordan was 2-3 with two doubles and RBI. Freshmen second baseman Dylan Robertson, left fielder Aaron Staehely and third baseman Jacob Shamban each hit a double. Freshman center fielder Thomas Bean was 2-4.

Freshman right-hander Peyton Zabel got the job done on the mound for Iowa Western, throwing five innings while giving up one run and striking out nine.

In game two, Reiver freshman third baseman Chase Spoonemore was 3-3 with a double. Freshman left fielder Dayvin Johnson was 2-4 with a triple and and freshman catcher Carter Wright was 2-2 with a double.

Iowa Western freshman right-hander Harrison Cook threw all five shutout innings, allowing seven hits while striking out eight and issuing one walk.

Dakota County 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 3 2