Tuesday, June 30

Softball

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15, Abraham Lincoln 9

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5, Abraham Lincoln 4

Bishop Heelan 10, Thomas Jefferson 0 (5 innings)

Bishop Heelan 15, Thomas Jefferson 6

Glenwood 5, Lewis Central 2

Fremont-Mills 1, St. Albert 0

Harlan 11, Clarinda 0

AHSTW 9, Underwood 3

Riverside 15, IKM-Manning 8

Treynor 14, Tri-Center 1

Baseball

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17 at A.L. 0 (4 innings)

Bishop Heelan 12, Thomas Jefferson 2

Bishop Heelan 11, Thomas Jefferson 1 (5 innings)

Lewis Central 10, Glenwood 0

Harlan 8, Clarinda 7

St. Albert 11, Audubon 6

Underwood at AHSTW, late

Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia, late

Riverside at IKM-Manning, late

Treynor 7 at Tri-Center 2

Wednesday, July 1

Softball

Carroll Kuemper at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

St. Albert at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Fremont-Mills at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Baseball

St. Albert at A.L., 6 p.m.

Sioux City East at Harlan, 5:30 p.m.

Fremont Mills at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at Kuemper Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

