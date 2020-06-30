Tuesday, June 30
Softball
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15, Abraham Lincoln 9
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5, Abraham Lincoln 4
Bishop Heelan 10, Thomas Jefferson 0 (5 innings)
Bishop Heelan 15, Thomas Jefferson 6
Glenwood 5, Lewis Central 2
Fremont-Mills 1, St. Albert 0
Harlan 11, Clarinda 0
AHSTW 9, Underwood 3
Riverside 15, IKM-Manning 8
Treynor 14, Tri-Center 1
Baseball
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17 at A.L. 0 (4 innings)
Bishop Heelan 12, Thomas Jefferson 2
Bishop Heelan 11, Thomas Jefferson 1 (5 innings)
Lewis Central 10, Glenwood 0
Harlan 8, Clarinda 7
St. Albert 11, Audubon 6
Underwood at AHSTW, late
Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia, late
Riverside at IKM-Manning, late
Treynor 7 at Tri-Center 2
Wednesday, July 1
Softball
Carroll Kuemper at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
St. Albert at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Fremont-Mills at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Baseball
St. Albert at A.L., 6 p.m.
Sioux City East at Harlan, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont Mills at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Kuemper Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
