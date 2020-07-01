July 2 scoreboard
July 2 scoreboard

Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Wednesday, July 1

Softball

Lewis Central 7, Shenandoah 2

Treynor 10, Fremont-Mills 0 (5 inn.)

Harlan 4, Logan-Magnolia 3

Baseball

St. Albert 11, A.L., 2

Sioux City East 5, Harlan 4

Treynor 15, Fremont Mills 1

Underwood at Carroll Kuemper, late

Thursday, July 2

Softball

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (DH), 5:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at AHSTW, 7 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

Baseball

A.L. at Sioux City West (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Sioux City East at T.J. (DH), 4 p.m.

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7:30 p.m.

Red Oak at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at AHSTW, 7 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 7:45 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Breaking News