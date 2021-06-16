Lady Vikes top Cardinals for second time

For the first time in over a decade, the AHSTW Lady Vikes have swept the regular-season games against Treynor after winning Tuesday’s Western Iowa Conference contest 10-1 in Avoca.
“They have a great history within their program,” first-year AHSTW coach Trevor Gipple said “We came into the season at least wanting, expecting to split, but we ended up taking both wins this year so it’s a huge deal for our program.”
AHSTW was up 3-0 by the time the third inning rolled around, which was when Treynor made things a bit more interesting with a run in the top half of the third to make 3-1.
Eighth Sienna Christian then hit a key two-RBI single in the bottom of the third to put the home team up. Junior Ally Meyers then hit an RBI double to make it 6-1 Lady Vikes after three innings, to seemingly take control back.
Things would remain that way until junior Natalie Hagadon hit a three-RBI triple to put AHSTW up 9-1 in the bottom of the fifth. Hagadon would score after her sophomore teammate Grace Porter hit a single to make it 10-1, which would hold for the rest of the contest.
“I haven’t been hitting my best lately, but my coach really brings me up,” Hagadon said. “Getting that hit also felt good. I felt a lot of pressure when the bases were loaded, I knew we needed the runs so I just found a way to hit the ball.”
Kailey Jones got the win in the circle for AHSTW after pitching all seven innings and striking out six Cardinal batters. Nights like this one are why Gipple feels confident in what his senior can do in the circle.
“Kailey does a great job keeping hitters off-balance,” Gipple said. “I hate to say it, but it’s kind of like a night off for me because she knows exactly what she’s doing and how she wants to set things up, especially later on in the game.”
AHSTW will head to Underwood 7:30 p.m. on Thursdday. Treyor will host Tri-Center at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Treynor (5-9) -- 1
AHSTW (11-7) -- 10
Cardinals power past Vikings
The Cardinals scored at least one run in every inning to power past AHSTW 12-2 in six innings.
The Cardinals connected for 12 hits in Tuesday’s Western Iowa Conference game. Treynor coach Scott Wallace was pleased not just with his bats but also, the fielding and pitch to earn this win.
“We came out right away and got after it with the bats,” Wallace said. “That’s been something we’ve really worked on lately. We’ve emphasized getting off to better starts like today, so it was good to see us get after it right away in the first inning and got after it with the sticks.”
Treynor came out and scored four runs right away in the first inning to take command. However, the Vikings fired back in the bottom half of the first with two runs of their own to keep things interesting.
The Cards rolled on to score a run in the second and third inning while keeping the Vikes bats in check for the rest of the night. Treynor asserted itself again after sophomore Jaxon Schumacher hit a homer in the fourth inning to boost Treynor’s lead to 9-2.
“I just kind of winged it,” Schumacher said. “It was the first pitch of my at-bat right as I saw it I got excited because I knew it was a pitch that I liked and I just made a good swing and it flew over.
“We started well, and they answered right back with us at first. We just kept putting it to them and keep putting pressure on them and it worked out in the end. We knew after they responded to us in that first inning that we had to keep pushing and stoop down or hold back any, so we gave them all we could.”
Schumacher was one of five Cardinal players who had two hits in the game. Senior Brock Wallace, junior Kaden Snyder, junior Payton Chapman, and freshman Brock Poland all had two hits as well.
The Cardinals scored three more runs through the fifth and sixth inning to close the game one inning early.
Junior Brady Coffman is credited with the win for Treynor after pitching three innings and striking out four batters. Notably, Kaden Snyder also pitched three innings for the Cardinals and struck out five more Viking batters.
The Cardinals now turn their focus to Audubon which they will play at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, before hosting Tri-Center at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The goal every year for this program is to remain a top team in the Western Iowa Conference, to achieve that, this will be a big pair of games for the Cards.
“We like to stay ahead of everyone in the WIC,” Schumacher said. “These games are what pushes us and shows us what we can do and we’re looking forward to these games.”
Treynor (8-3) 411 312 -- 12
AHSTW (4-8) 200 000 -- 2