Lady Vikes top Cardinals for second time

Treynor came out and scored four runs right away in the first inning to take command. However, the Vikings fired back in the bottom half of the first with two runs of their own to keep things interesting.

The Cards rolled on to score a run in the second and third inning while keeping the Vikes bats in check for the rest of the night. Treynor asserted itself again after sophomore Jaxon Schumacher hit a homer in the fourth inning to boost Treynor’s lead to 9-2.

“I just kind of winged it,” Schumacher said. “It was the first pitch of my at-bat right as I saw it I got excited because I knew it was a pitch that I liked and I just made a good swing and it flew over.

“We started well, and they answered right back with us at first. We just kept putting it to them and keep putting pressure on them and it worked out in the end. We knew after they responded to us in that first inning that we had to keep pushing and stoop down or hold back any, so we gave them all we could.”

Schumacher was one of five Cardinal players who had two hits in the game. Senior Brock Wallace, junior Kaden Snyder, junior Payton Chapman, and freshman Brock Poland all had two hits as well.

The Cardinals scored three more runs through the fifth and sixth inning to close the game one inning early.