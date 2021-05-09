Late runs rally Reivers past Tigers

Stevens was given the win on the mound, improving his record to 4-0 on the year after pitching four of the nine innings.

In game number two, it was the Reivers who struck first in the fourth inning with a pair of runs. The Tigers responded with two runs of their own in the fifth inning to tie the game.

The Reivers would regain the lead in the seventh inning though as Logan Jordan scored off a ground out down the first base line. Iowa Western would plate two more runs in the eight to add some insurance runs and three more runs in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Iowa Western’s Peyton Zabel was credited with the win thus improving his record to 8-2 on the year. Zabel had six strikeouts through 6.1 innings pitched.

Notably, Harrison Cook pitched the final 2.2 innings for the Reivers and struck out two batters.

While Rardin is pleased to finish off the Tigers in two games he and the Reivers will have plenty to work on before next weekend’s Region XI final series. Fortunately, since the Reivers avoided a third game they will have an extra day to prepare for their next opponent.