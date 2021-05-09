Late runs rally Reivers past Tigers

NJCAA Division I No.5 Iowa Western baseball team used some late game heroics from their bats to defeat the Marshalltown Tigers two games to zero in the Region XI semifinal at Doc Ross Field.
In game one, the Reivers used a key eighth inning to claim the first game of the best of three series.
The teams traded off a run each in the third inning to start the scoring. However, a fourth inning error gave the visiting Tigers a 2-1 lead after the fourth inning which would hold until the bottom of the eighth where the Reivers plated four runs to steal the game.
Within this game, two Reiver pitchers, Ernie Day and Will Stevens struck out a combined 16 batters and allowed just five combined hits through nine innings. Pitching was once again a key aspect for the Reiver’s success in game one and would prove so again in game two.
“Most of the time with our batting it’s just been a matter of us finally breaking through,” Reiver coach Marc Rardin said. “Suddenly then some other guys relax and we get some better at bats. Once we finally get going it seems like everyone else hops on board, but it seems like they’re always waiting for someone else to get that play.
“Eventually we finally do it, and a lot of times it’s from a hit batter or a walk and then we get a hit when we need it and then start rolling that way. Today it just took longer to do it.”
Stevens was given the win on the mound, improving his record to 4-0 on the year after pitching four of the nine innings.
In game number two, it was the Reivers who struck first in the fourth inning with a pair of runs. The Tigers responded with two runs of their own in the fifth inning to tie the game.
The Reivers would regain the lead in the seventh inning though as Logan Jordan scored off a ground out down the first base line. Iowa Western would plate two more runs in the eight to add some insurance runs and three more runs in the eighth to put the game out of reach.
Iowa Western’s Peyton Zabel was credited with the win thus improving his record to 8-2 on the year. Zabel had six strikeouts through 6.1 innings pitched.
Notably, Harrison Cook pitched the final 2.2 innings for the Reivers and struck out two batters.
While Rardin is pleased to finish off the Tigers in two games he and the Reivers will have plenty to work on before next weekend’s Region XI final series. Fortunately, since the Reivers avoided a third game they will have an extra day to prepare for their next opponent.
“Two games, two wins sums it up but we could be better,” Rardin said. “We got some stuff to work on offensively, in terms of situational practice. We left a lot of guys on base today that were in scoring position. Fortunately, our pitching has been there for us this year and was again today to make life hard on them (Marshalltown). I think we also made it hard on ourselves offensively, but each time we eventually broke through and had a bigger inning to gain some distance. We only had to use four guys to pitch in these two games so a lot of guys got to rest up thanks to us taking care of things in two games.
“Indian Hills is very athletic. They’re going to do a few more things offensively to put pressure on us. The bottom line is, we just got to throw strikes and keep the runners defensive on the bases and then we just have be able to hit a little bit, their pitchers will be good which matches up with our hitting currently because we’ve been kind of bland their at times, so we’re going need our batters to be ready.”
The Region XI final series against Indian Hills will begin at noon on Friday May 14 with game two being played on the same day at 3 p.m at Doc Ross Field.
Game 1
Marshalltown 2 5 0
Iowa Western 5 9 1
Game 2
Marshalltown (15-39) 2 5 1
Iowa Western (49-8) 8 14 0