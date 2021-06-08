Lewis Central baseball stays unbeaten

The Class 4A No. 10 Lewis Central baseball team improved to 8-0 overall as the bats got hot for the Titans again along the way to a 10-2 win over Glenwood.

A four-run first inning helped the Titans jump ahead early against the Rams. The Rams got one run back in the top of the third only to see the Titan bats heat up again to roll in four more runs to go up 8-1.

The Titans would plate two runners in the sixth to finish their scoring. L.C. ended the game with 10 hits and stole 10 bases as well. Head coach Jim Waters is pleased with how the team continues to start the season at the plate.

“I think our hitting is really coming along,” Waters said. “I still don’t think we’ve peaked hitting-wise. We got some guys that are batting above .400 now, which is nice to have. We just need to continue to work hard, and improve and just not beat ourselves.”

Seniors Jonah Pomrenke and Luke Meyer each had two hits in this game. Meyer also accounted for three RBIs, and Pomrenke had one. Junior JC Dermody also had a pair of hits to go with two RBIs. Sophomore Ty Thomson also had two hits for L.C. and recorded an RBI.