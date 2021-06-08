Lewis Central baseball stays unbeaten

The Class 4A No. 10 Lewis Central baseball team improved to 8-0 overall as the bats got hot for the Titans again along the way to a 10-2 win over Glenwood.
A four-run first inning helped the Titans jump ahead early against the Rams. The Rams got one run back in the top of the third only to see the Titan bats heat up again to roll in four more runs to go up 8-1.
The Titans would plate two runners in the sixth to finish their scoring. L.C. ended the game with 10 hits and stole 10 bases as well. Head coach Jim Waters is pleased with how the team continues to start the season at the plate.
“I think our hitting is really coming along,” Waters said. “I still don’t think we’ve peaked hitting-wise. We got some guys that are batting above .400 now, which is nice to have. We just need to continue to work hard, and improve and just not beat ourselves.”
Seniors Jonah Pomrenke and Luke Meyer each had two hits in this game. Meyer also accounted for three RBIs, and Pomrenke had one. Junior JC Dermody also had a pair of hits to go with two RBIs. Sophomore Ty Thomson also had two hits for L.C. and recorded an RBI.
Junior Devin Nailor picked up the win on the mound for Lewis Central as he pitched four innings and struck out five Ram batters. Getting this win started off a big week which included a trip to Denison-Schleswig Tuesday Atlantic (5-2), 4A No. 3 Urbandale (7-4), and 4A No. 1 Johnston (12-0) later in the week. Getting this win heading into all those tests was a big plus to Waters.
“It’s great to start with a win, but we still have a big week ahead of us yet,” Waters said. “Taking on teams like Johnston and Urbandale is always a good measuring stick to see where you rank with the best. We’re looking very forward to playing those guys here in town and they’re going to be great tests for us.”
The Titans will host Atlantic at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Glenwood (2-6) 001 000 1 -- 2
Lewis Central (8-0) 404 002 0 -- 10
Titan softball doubles down on Glenwood
The Lewis Central softball team topped Glenwood twice on Monday night, by an authoritative score of 10-0 in game one and a nail-biter in game two 3-2.
In game one, the Titan fielding and pitching set the tone early. Junior Megan Gittins struck out eight batters after pitching all six innings for the Titans while only allowing two hits. The dominance on defense then started to carry over to the bats.
After scoring one run in the first inning Lewis Central tallied up three more in the third to take a 4-0 lead. After a scoreless fourth inning. The Titan’s offense stepped on the gas with six combined runs in the fifth and sixth inning to close the game.
“Our pitching was phenomenal this game,” Cole said. “Our pitching kept their bats really quiet and our defense made a lot of plays from different points on the field and it was exciting to see the girls make those plays to keep Glenwood’s score at zero.”
Senior Taylor Elam and sophomore Avery Heller led the Titans with two hits each to lead the team. Heller had three RBIs with her pair of hits which led the team.
Game two ended up being closer than what Cole or any of the Titan players wanted, but thanks to three runs through the first three innings, Lewis Central continued the solid defensive play by holding off the Rams 3-2 to sweep the evening.
“We got up 3-0 quickly and then I think the girls kind of got a little too comfortable,” Cole said. “I feel like we also were trying to force things so much at the plate in the game too, trying to get 10 runs again. I told the girls, `That doesn’t always happen’, but we got the job done, but it became a little more of a nail biter than I would have liked.”
Senior Haley Bach led the Titans with two hits and two RBIs. Senior Maddie Howard, junior Kaydence Sweet and sophomore Gracie Hays each had a hit as well.
Glenwood 000 000 0 -- 0
Lewis Central 103 024 0 -- 10
Glenwood (4-7) 000 101 0 -- 2
Lewis Central (8-3) 012 000 0 -- 3