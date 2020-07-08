Lewis Central tops St. Albert for 2nd time this season

Lewis Central catcher Taylor Elam, left, tags St. Albert’s Mallory Daley (18) out at home plate during the third inning on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
St. Albert catcher Bella Dingus, right, tosses the ball to pitcher Alexis Narmi, not pictured, as Lewis Central’s Megan Elam (8) slides into home during the third inning on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Lewis Central’s Paige Rodewald (13) waits for the throw as St. Albert’s Carly McKeever (9) slides into third during the third inning on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Lewis Central’s Jerika Koopmeiners (23) bats during the second inning on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Lewis Central pitcher Megan Gittins (6) throws during the fourth inning on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Lewis Central’s Haley Bach (3) high fives teammate Paige Rodewald after scoring during the first inning on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Lewis Central’s Maddie Howard (14) bunts during the first inning on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
St. Albert pitcher Alexis Narmi (24) throws during the first inning on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Lewis Central pitcher Megan Gittins, center, bumps fists with teammate Paige Rodewald (13) after striking a St. Albert batter out during the second inning on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
St. Albert’s Bella Dingus (6) bats during the third inning on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Lewis Central’s Paige Rodewald (13) signals one out to the outfield during the first inning on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
St. Albert’s Mallory Daley (18) bats during the third inning on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Lewis Central’s Haley Bach, left, waits for the throw as St. Albert’s Carly McKeever (9) slides into second during the third inning on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
St. Albert’s Lainey Sheffield (14) bats during the first inning on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Members of the St. Albert dugout cheer while on offense during the third inning on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
From left, Lewis Central’s Haley Bach, head coach Hannah Cole, Maddie Howard, Taylor Elam and Jerika Koopmeiners chat on the third baseline during the second inning on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Haley Bach had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs, and Avery Heller and Stacy Merksick each drove in two runs, pushing Lewis Central to a 7-4 victory over St. Albert.
It was the Titans’ second win over the Saintes this season after they posted a 10-5 triumph on June 16.
“We knew what St. Albert was going to be like because we played them earlier in the year,” Lewis Central coach Hannah Cole said. “We knew they were going to hit the ball, bunt and run the bases, so we were prepared for it. We came out ready to play. We hit the ball well and the defense did great. It was an overall exciting game, and I’m proud of the girls. We had lots of energy on the field and in the dugout.”
Megan Gittins fired a complete game in the circle for L.C., scattering seven hits and striking out four.
Lainey Sheffield paced St. Albert with two hits and an RBI, and Mallory Daley added two hits, a run and an RBI.
“We made a lot of mental mistakes that we don’t normally make, and that hurt us tonight,” St. Albert coach Lyndsay Daley said.
Lewis Central will play host to Tri-Center tonight. St. Albert will next be in action Friday, playing host to Thomas Jefferson.
