Lynx baseball looking forward to future

“Towards the end of the year, I thought we were playing really well,” Elam said. “We had a great game against Glenwood, we had a doubleheader with Indianola, who has a pretty good program there. They got us in game one, but we came back in game two and tied them, we had to stop due to light restrictions, but we felt like we had all the momentum and knew we were going to get them if we could have done one more inning.

“Next game we went to Harlan and played really well again there. We did great things offensively and defensively, we pitched really well, and it was a good day for us. We created some feel-good moments for everyone on the roster after what was a frustrating year at times. It gives us some good momentum heading into the offseason, and everyone knows what we need to work on to get better.”

After giving these guys a full year of the varsity experience Elam and the Lynx now look forward to building for a successful run. Many players were not pleased with the outcome against Waukee, and Elam hopes that the players keep some of that feeling within themselves to push themselves to improve over the offseason.