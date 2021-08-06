Lynx baseball looking forward to future

After a season of youth and learning, Abraham Lincoln baseball will be looking for bigger things in the upcoming years after getting a season of varsity experience.
Coach Brett Elam and the Lynx look back at this season as a learning experience to prepare for what they hope is a strand of better years ahead for the program, after a season full of lessons and learning.
“We had a lot of younger guys, as sophomores and freshmen that played a lot this year,” Elam said. “We only had two seniors on the team, and some juniors came over who just hadn’t played a lot.
“Everyone had played a lot of baseball over the past several years, but due to all of the seniors that we had a year ago, nobody on the team this past season had too much varsity experience. We know going into the season that we were young and inexperienced, and unfortunately, we just had to throw some guys into the fire and find a way to survive, and I absolutely think that we improved in almost every aspect of the game as the year went on.”
The season, despite some rough patches, still had plenty of high points, including a 2-0 start after defeating Thomas Jefferson. To Elam though, the bigger part of the season was how the team finished strong, which included a 9-3 win over Glenwood and a 6-2 victory over Harlan, before meeting a talented Waukee team that cut the postseason short for the Lynx.
“Towards the end of the year, I thought we were playing really well,” Elam said. “We had a great game against Glenwood, we had a doubleheader with Indianola, who has a pretty good program there. They got us in game one, but we came back in game two and tied them, we had to stop due to light restrictions, but we felt like we had all the momentum and knew we were going to get them if we could have done one more inning.
“Next game we went to Harlan and played really well again there. We did great things offensively and defensively, we pitched really well, and it was a good day for us. We created some feel-good moments for everyone on the roster after what was a frustrating year at times. It gives us some good momentum heading into the offseason, and everyone knows what we need to work on to get better.”
After giving these guys a full year of the varsity experience Elam and the Lynx now look forward to building for a successful run. Many players were not pleased with the outcome against Waukee, and Elam hopes that the players keep some of that feeling within themselves to push themselves to improve over the offseason.
“Waukee was a tough game to end the season on,” Elam said. “Keeping it in perspective though, Waukee is a great program and has been for years, and it worked as a measuring stick against a program that has had lots of success we knew what we were getting into. We were hoping a couple of things would go our way early, and they just didn’t.
“To a point though, we also want to wash that game away and remember more of the three or four games prior to Waukee. We showed ourselves what kind of team we can and what we can look like when we’re firing on all cylinders. Part of it may be a mental or focus thing, but I think at the end they showed themselves that when we come ready to play for the whole game good things can happen.”
A high number of returners come back next year for the Lynx, but the program still moves on from two seniors who led in different ways this past season. Each senior demonstrated attitudes that Elam hopes the underclassmen learned some pointers from.
“Jaden (Reiss) and Ricky (Webster) both led in their own ways,” Elam said. “Ricky Webster didn’t play as much as he probably would have liked, but that didn’t stop him. He always came to practice with a good attitude and was ready to work hard.
“Jaden worked hard every day as well. Neither of these guys were real vocal leaders, but both of them showed up and were ready to go to work every day. Those are two guys that I think everyone can take something away from in terms of what they provided us for senior leadership and just being ready to play.”