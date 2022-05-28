Lynx drop first two to Rams

The Abraham Lincoln baseball team lost its first two games of the season after a non-conference doubleheader to Southeast Polk on Saturday at Jon Lieber Field.

The Lynx lost to the Rams in game one 7-3 and lost game two 9-4.

“We knew these would be tough games coming into today,” Lynx coach Tyler Brietzke said. “We like to use these nonconference games as measuring sticks to see where we are at against these high caliber opponents. We’ll play some big conference games next week so I think this was a good setup for that and it was a great opportunity to get everyone involved today.”

In game one, the Rams opened a 4-0 by the midpoint of the fourth inning. The Lynx scored their first run to get back within three runs, but the Rams plated three runs in the top of the sixth which helped hold the Lynx’s two runs in the seventh inning.

The Lynx and Rams combined for nine errors in this game, but SE Polk outhit A.L. nine to four.

Bennett Olsen, Griff Rardin, Braydon Lincoln, and Gabe Daniels all had one hit each for the Lynx.

In game two, the Rams built an 8-0 lead by the halfway point of the third inning. The Lynx wouldn’t go down quietly though as they plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the third and another in the bottom of the fourth and fifth to make it 8-4.

That’s all the closer the Lynx would get though as the Rams scored one more run in the top of the sixth.

The Lynx would load the bases in the bottom of the seventh in an attempt to rally back, but ended up stranding the runners.

Aidan Martin led the Lynx with two hits in game two. Rardin, Braden LaSale, and Joey Pordraza all had one hit for the Lynx.

Despite the two tough defeats, Brietzke was pleased with the Lynx’s effort.

“We showed up and fought,” Brietzke said. “Southeast Polk has a very talented pitching staff and we still hit the ball alright. There are still some things we have to execute better too. When you look at the charts you can see they beat us in a lot of categories.

But you’re not going to go through an entire season without a loss. It’s important to get these losses out of the way, especially in a nonconference environment, but we want to challenge our guys and let them see what we have to work on and today gave us some very good insight into some of those things.”

The Lynx return to the diamond on Tuesday for a doubleheader against Sioux City East in Council Bluffs. Game one is set for 4 p.m. and game two for 6 p.m.

Southeast Polk 110 203 0 – 7

Abraham Lincoln 000 100 2 – 3

Southeast Polk (4-2) 332 001 0 – 9

Abraham Lincoln (6-2) 002 110 0 – 4