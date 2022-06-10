Lynx sweep Stars, Trojans roll through Wheelers

The Abraham Lincoln baseball team swept Sioux City North on Thursday evening after winning game one 4-1 and game two 5-0.

The Lynx had at least five hits in each game and held the Stars to five hits in game one and just two hits in game two. Lynx coach Tyler Brietzke was pleased with the team's effort in both games to get the sweep.

“It was a total team effort last night,” Brietzke said. “Offensively, I think we still have some things to work out yet and we’ve been really challenging these guys to do a better job at the plate. But pitching last night was fantastic all things considered. Once the rain came down, things got a little tacky out there, but we persisted through it.”

In game one, junior Owen Wilcoxen led the team with two hits and had an RBI. Sophomore Zach Lincoln led the Lynx with two RBIs and one hit in the game. Junior Braydon Lincoln earned the win on the mound after pitching in six of the seven innings, striking out five batters, and allowing five hits.

In game two, the Lynx scored all five runs in the fourth inning to complete the sweep. Braden LaSale, Aidan Martin, Carson Schaa, Zach Lincoln, Braydon Lincoln, and Clayton Smith all had a hit in this game. Martin also had two RBIs with his hit. Sophomore Gaven Goldsberry earned the win on the mound after allowing just one hit in six innings and striking out 11 batters.

With these two wins, the Lynx have already surpassed their win total from last season with a 10-7 record after Thursday evening’s games. Brietzke says the solid start is thanks to the kid’s will to learn and improve.

“It’s a real testament to the work they put into the offseason and in practice,” Brietzke said. “Last year we were fairly young, so I think there’s also been a natural progression of figuring out how to win games. Not to take anything away from the kids though, that’s where they’re going to learn how to get these wins and we had 30-35 guys consistently showing up to workouts and they told us as a staff by showing up that they wanted to get better. I guess it’s no surprise that we’re putting more wins in the win column, but again this group just keeps challenging each other to improve.”

Sioux City North 100 000 0 – 1

Abraham Lincoln 300 001 0 – 4

Sioux City North (5-16) 000 000 0 – 0

Abraham Lincoln (10-7) 000 500 0 – 5

Tri-Center 11, Audubon 1

Tri-Center improved to 9-0 after defeating Audubon on the road in five innings.

The Trojans scored their first five combined runs within the first two innings of the game. And then double their score in the top of the fourth inning to take a 10-0 lead. The Wheelers plated a run in the bottom of the fourth to prolong the game to the fifth inning, but the Trojans scored another run in the top of the fifth to end the game in five innings.

Junior Michael Turner had three hits and three RBIs in this game. Sophomore Isaac Wohlhuter got the win on the mound for T.C. after pitching through all five innings, allowing five hits while striking out four batters.

Tri-Center (9-0) 230 51X X – 11

Audubon (5-6) 000 10X X – 1

Harlan 9, St. Albert 1

The Falcons were held to just two hits in game one of this Hawkeye 10 doubleheader. After carrying a 4-1 lead up to the sixth inning, Harlan pulled away with five runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Senior DJ Weilage and junior Cael Hobbs had the two hits for the Falcons.

St. Albert 010 000 0 – 1

Harlan 120 105 0 – 9

St. Albert 16, Harlan 14

The Falcons rallied back in wild fashion to win game two at Harlan after trailing by as much as 9-2 through four innings.

The Falcons made their first push to rally back in the top of the fifth with five runs to bring the score to a 9-7 deficit. The Cyclones then scored four in the bottom of the fifth to go back up 13-7 heading into the sixth.

The Falcons exploded for seven runs in the top of the sixth to take a 14-13 lead. The Cyclones tied the game with a run in the bottom half of the sixth. However, the Falcons plated a pair of runs in the top of the seventh and then shut out the Cyclones in the bottom half to earn a wild split on Thursday night.

Senior Daniel McGrath led the Falcons with three hits in this game and senior DJ Weilage had two hits to go with two RBIs.

Freshman Jeremiah Sherrill earned the win on the mound after pitching two innings of this game.

St. Albert (8-8) 010 157 2 – 16

Harlan (9-3-1) 102 641 0 – 14

Treynor 3, Missouri Valley 1

The Cardinals scored a run in the first, fourth, and seventh innings while holding the big reds to just three hits on the night to snap a three-game skid.

Mason Yochum, Charlie Schrage, and Ryan Bach all had two hits each for Treynor. Junior Jaxon Schumacher earned the win on the mound after pitching for six innings and allowing just one hit and struck out 11 batters.

Treynor (5-5) 100 100 1 – 3

Missouri Valley (6-5) 000 000 1 – 1

Logan-Magnolia 4, Riverside 2

The Bulldogs scored the game's first run in the top of the first, but still got held to just three hits in the game while the Panthers scored two runs in the fourth and fifth innings to run away with the win.

Dalton Smith, Grady Jeppesen, and Garrett Hough all had a hit for Riverside.

Riverside (2-11) 100 000 1 – 2

Logan-Magnolia (2-9) 000 220 0 – 4

IKM-Manning 1, AHSTW 0

The Wolves scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the third inning and held the Vikings to just one hit on the night to earn their fifth win in six games.

Sophomore Nick Denning had the only hit for AHSTW.

AHSTW (2-7) 000 000 0 – 0

IKM-Manning (6-5) 001 000 0 – 1

Note: Lewis Central’s game against Atlantic got postponed and was played on Friday afternoon. Check back soon for results on this game.