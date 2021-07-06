Malskeit throws 16 strikeouts; Titans top Trojans

Lewis Central baseball defeated Atlantic on the road on Monday night 6-2 and as a result, put themselves in sole control of the Hawkeye 10 standings.
Senior Cael Malskeit struck out 16 Trojan batters while allowing just three hits and never walking anyone. After Lewis Central took a 2-0 lead after the first inning, Malskeit caught fire on the mound to hold Atlantic in check all night long.
“Cael was a man amongst boys that night,” Titans coach Jim Waters said. “It was especially big for him to do that after Atlantic just reseeded their field but hasn’t been able to water it because of the shortage over there so it was like playing in a dessert. His performance was huge on the mound, saving us from having to field too many balls.”
Malskeit pitched all seven innings for Lewis Central thus was credited with the win.
The game remained 2-0 in favor of the Titans up until the sixth inning where L.C. plated three more runs in the top of the sixth.
While the Trojans scored a pair of runs in the bottom half of the sixth that’s about all their offense could muster. Lewis Central scored one more run in the top of the seventh and held Atlantic to just four hits for the night.
Senior Luke Meyer led the Titan’s offense with three hits and sophomore Ty Thomson led the team with two RBIs.
With the win, Lewis Central controls its own destiny in terms of the hunt for a Hawkeye 10 conference title.
“We’re not taking this lightly,” Waters said. “We learned our last month in that skid we had. We want to show some pride and fortunately, that conference title is right within our reach. We’ve even bigger goals than that, but those will come up within the next couple of weeks.”
After playing Glenwood on Tuesday, Lewis Central will play the Valley Tigers next in West Des Moines at 7 p.m. Check back for results on L.C.’s game against the Rams.
Lewis Central (20-8) 200 003 1 -- 6
Atlantic (11-12) 000 002 0 -- 2
Titan softball blanks Yellow Jackets
Lewis Central softball defeated Thomas Jefferson for the second time this season, only this time by a score of 12-0 after five innings.
The Titans scored seven runs in the bottom of the opening inning to snag the early lead. L.C. would score five more in the third inning to put the game further out of reach as the Titans only gave up one hit to the Yellow Jackets.
Lewis Central will begin regional play on Thursday when they travel to Denison-Schleswig at 7 p.m. Thomas Jefferson hosted a Missouri River Conference doubleheader against Sioux City North on Tuesday. Check back for results on this game.