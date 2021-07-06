Malskeit throws 16 strikeouts; Titans top Trojans

Lewis Central baseball defeated Atlantic on the road on Monday night 6-2 and as a result, put themselves in sole control of the Hawkeye 10 standings.

Senior Cael Malskeit struck out 16 Trojan batters while allowing just three hits and never walking anyone. After Lewis Central took a 2-0 lead after the first inning, Malskeit caught fire on the mound to hold Atlantic in check all night long.

“Cael was a man amongst boys that night,” Titans coach Jim Waters said. “It was especially big for him to do that after Atlantic just reseeded their field but hasn’t been able to water it because of the shortage over there so it was like playing in a dessert. His performance was huge on the mound, saving us from having to field too many balls.”

Malskeit pitched all seven innings for Lewis Central thus was credited with the win.

The game remained 2-0 in favor of the Titans up until the sixth inning where L.C. plated three more runs in the top of the sixth.

While the Trojans scored a pair of runs in the bottom half of the sixth that’s about all their offense could muster. Lewis Central scored one more run in the top of the seventh and held Atlantic to just four hits for the night.