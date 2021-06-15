Monday's Area Scores

Treynor 1 Audubon 0- The Cardinals edged out the Wheelers by scoring the contest’s only run in the bottom of the fifth inning which proved to be the game winner.

Audubon 14, Treynor 4- After dropping game one, The Wheelers clicked on all cylinders in game two.

The Wheelers scored seven runs in the second inning after scoring a pair in the first inning, to jump ahead 9-0. The Cardinals scored one in the bottom of the third to get on the board, only to see the Wheelers score five in the top of the fourth. The Cards scored three in the bottom half of the fourth but could tally up anymore thus ending the game in five innings.

Glenwood 3 Harlan 1- The Rams scored all three of their runs by the end of the third inning and then held on the rest of the way to beat Harlan in game one of Monday’s Hawkeye 10 doubleheader. The Cyclones scored their lone run in the top of the seventh.

Sophomore Risto Lappala was one of the six Ram players with a hit and also led the team with two RBIs. Jayme Fritts earned the win for Glenwood after pitching all seven innings and striking out 12 batters while allowing six hits.