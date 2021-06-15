Monday's Area Scores

Logan-Magnolia (9-3) 8 Underwood (12-1) 3- The Panthers handed Class 1A No. 5 Eagles their first loss of the season.
Lo-Ma’s sophomore Macanna Guritz hit two home runs and had four RBIs to lead the Panthers to the upset. Ella Pierce led Underwood with three hits and two RBIs.
Harlan 10, Glenwood 0- The Cyclones shut out the Rams in game one of Monday night’s doubleheader.
After going scoreless through the first inning, Harlan took the lead with three runs in the second inning and then plated two more in the third inning to go up 5-0. Harlan later scored five combined runs in the sixth and seventh innings to close the game with a 10-0 win. The Cyclones then went on to beat the Rams again by a score of 7-1 in game two.
Tri-Center (4-10) 11, IKM-Manning (0-10) 2- Eight combined runs in the first two innings helped Tri-Center make short work of the Wolves. The win snaps a six-game losing streak for the Trojans.
Riverside (10-9) 2, AHSTW (10-7) 1- The Bulldogs walked off with the win after Izzy Bluml was advanced to home for the game-winning run in the eighth inning.
In addition, senior Kenna Ford struck out 10 Lady Vike batters which put her past 500 career strikeouts. Ford allowed just four hits and no walks. AHSTW eighth-grade pitcher, Sienna Christian also struck out 10 batters, while giving up six hits.
Treynor 1 Audubon 0- The Cardinals edged out the Wheelers by scoring the contest’s only run in the bottom of the fifth inning which proved to be the game winner.
Audubon 14, Treynor 4- After dropping game one, The Wheelers clicked on all cylinders in game two.
The Wheelers scored seven runs in the second inning after scoring a pair in the first inning, to jump ahead 9-0. The Cardinals scored one in the bottom of the third to get on the board, only to see the Wheelers score five in the top of the fourth. The Cards scored three in the bottom half of the fourth but could tally up anymore thus ending the game in five innings.
Glenwood 3 Harlan 1- The Rams scored all three of their runs by the end of the third inning and then held on the rest of the way to beat Harlan in game one of Monday’s Hawkeye 10 doubleheader. The Cyclones scored their lone run in the top of the seventh.
Sophomore Risto Lappala was one of the six Ram players with a hit and also led the team with two RBIs. Jayme Fritts earned the win for Glenwood after pitching all seven innings and striking out 12 batters while allowing six hits.
Glenwood (6-6) 7, Harlan (4-8) 6- The Rams held on to complete the nightly sweep over Harlan in game two of Monday’s doubleheader.
Freshman Kayden Anderson led Glenwood with three hits and three RBIs for this game. Anderson also pitched 4 1/3 innings and struck out six batters while surrendering six hits. Freshman Trent Patton got the win on the mound for the Rams.
AHSTW 12, Riverside 2- The Vikings scored a dozen runs combined through the third and fifth innings to take control of this game and take the win after five and a half innings.
Freshman Nick Denning led the Vikings with three hits. Sophomore Jacob Coon got the win on the mound for AHSTW.
Treynor 6, Audubon 1- The Cardinals came out and scored the first run before the Wheelers scored a run of their own to tie the game after three innings.
Treynor then reclaimed the lead for good though, after scoring five combined runs through the fourth and fifth inning which put them in control for the rest of the way. Kaden Snyder led Treynor with two hits. Senior Brock Wallace earned the win on the mound for Treynor after pitching three innings and striking out five batters.
Tri-Center 19, IKM-Manning 3- The Trojans scored all 19 of their runs in the first three innings of the game. The Wolves scored all three of their runs in the top of fourth, but it wasn’t enough to extend the game as T.C. took the win after four innings.
Senior Trent Kozeal and Mason Rohatsch led Tri-Center with three hits each. Senior Kaden McDermott got the win for T.C. After pitching 1 1/3 innings.
Underwood (12-1) 13, Logan-Magnolia (4-10) 1- The Eagles flew out to score all 13 of their runs within the first four innings to end the contest within five innings.
Senior Blake Hall led the Eagles with two hits and had two RBIs for Underwood. Tyler Boothby led the Eagles with three RBIs.
Cael Jensen got the win on the mound for Underwood after pitching all five innings and allowing just one hit and striking out six.