Permission to come aboard! Trojans prepare for Pirates to open state tournament

“Knowing that a lot of these guys have still had that experience is really helpful,” Kozeal said. “They had the chance to see and be a part of how the kids that year carried themselves and saw what you have to do and what you can’t do and again for a lot of these kids to come up short in other sports like basketball they understand you can’t let the moment take control of you, you have to take control of the moment.

“You do that by being in control of your emotions. These guys know what they have to do and it’s never an easy thing to do, but we have to keep ourselves under control and sometimes remind ourselves it's just a game, let’s just go have fun.”

First up on T.C’s state slate is the Alburnett Pirates who defeated North Mahaska 12-2 to make its way to the state tournament. Before that game The Pirates knocked off Class 1A No. 6 Don Bosco 7-3.

Needless to say, the Trojans expect another test here as they take on the Pirates who are making their third-ever appearance to state, second in three years. With a solid bunch of hitters and a deep bullpen as well.