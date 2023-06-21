Riverside catcher Kaeden Pleas, left, dives in to make a play as Underwood's Garrett Luett (1) slides safely into home during the second inning on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The Class 2A No. 5 Eagles won 10-6, making them the Western Iowa Conference champs for the second straight year and the fourth time in five years.
Underwood catcher Alyse Petersen, right, waits for the throw as Riverside's Courtney Kvaal, left, slides into home during the fourth inning on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Riverside brought a win back home with them, taking down the Eagles 16-7.