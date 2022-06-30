PREP BASEBALL: Cardinals fly past Falcons, Titan’s win streak hits 21 games

Treynor 10, St. Albert 4: The Cardinals won a big non-conference game over St. Albert in Treynor on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals connected for 13 hits and scored nine of their 10 runs within the first three innings to seize early control of the game. The Falcons scored three runs in the sixth to try and start a rally, but it was too little too late for the visiting Falcons.

Junior Mason Yochum led the Cardinals and all batters with three hits. Junior Jaxon Schumacher led the team with three RBIs to go with two hits. Junior Ryan Bach also hit an in-the-park home run.

Schumacher got the win on the mound after pitching for four innings, allowing just one hit, and striking out five batters.

Freshman Owen Marshall was one of the four Falcons to get a hit. Marshall led the Falcons with two RBIs.

St. Albert (16-15);100;003;0;–;4

Treynor (13-9);342;010;0;–;10

Lewis Central 10, Waverly-Shell Rock 2: Class 3A No. 2 Lewis Central scored a run in the opening inning and plated five in the third inning to take a 6-1 lead after three innings.

Among the Titan's 13 total hits senior Aron Harrington and junior Ty Thomson each had three hits. Harrington also earned the win on the mound for the Titans after pitching through four innings, allowing three hits, and striking out seven batters.

The Titans have now won 21 consecutive games.

Lewis Central (25-2);105;202;0;–;10

Waverly-Shell Rock (22-9);001;001;0;–;2

Underwood 25, West Monona 0: Class 2A No. 8 Underwood connected for 17 hits and scored 13 runs in the first inning to make short work of the Spartans on the road.

Eighth-grader Garrett Luett and senior Clayton Luett each had three hits. Eighth-grader Ryker Adair led the Eagles with five RBIs. Clayton Luett and Adair also hit a homer in this game. Adair also earned the win on the mound for Underwood after pitching through all four innings, allowing just two hits, and striking out seven batters.

Underwood (19-2);1325;5XX;X;–;25

West Monona (6-12);000;0XX;X;–;0

Glenwood 11, Kuemper Catholic 6: The Rams connected for 14 hits to roll past the Knights at Merchants Park.

Senior Jayme Fritts went a perfect four-for-four at-bat and had an RBI as well. Junior Jason Colpitts also had three hits for Glenwood and sophomore Kayden Anderson led the Rams with five RBIs to go with a hit. Anderson also earned the win after pitching for six innings.

Glenwood 5, Kuemper Catholic 4: The Rams connected for 10 hits in this game to complete the sweep over the Knights at Merchants Park in Carroll.

Senior Jayme Fritts had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Rams. Sophomore Trent Patton and senior Nolan Little each added two hits for Glenwood in the win. Junior Risto Lappala earned the win on the mound after pitching for three innings.

Glenwood improves to 14-9 overall.