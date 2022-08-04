PREP BASEBALL: Dermody ends Titan Career on top as 2022 All-City Player of the Year

After an already successful career at Lewis Central JC Dermody graduates from Lewis Central as the 2022 All-City Baseball Player of the Year.

“It’s a great feeling to receive this honor,” Dermody said. “We had a great season; I worked hard in the offseason and it’s a good feeling to get something like this to make that work pay off.”

“In the three years of me leading the program, he’s improved every year,” Titans coach Jim Waters added. “He’s a testament that hard work does pay off. His pitching performances this year were just outstanding and I think he still has a lot of upside. Once he just focuses on pitching in college, I think he’s going to be a very special college athlete and get a lot of NCAA Division I looks soon.”

Whether it was on the mound or at bat, Dermody was a force, to say the least. He finished his senior season with an 11-1 record on the mound, with an ERA of 0.97 and struck out 109 batters after 58 total innings pitched.

He was dangerous on the offensive side as well with a .422 batting average, but once Dermody was on base, he truly became an offensive threat. He made a new Lewis Central single-season record after stealing 41 bases. With that record Dermody also set the Lewis Central career stolen base record, successfully stealing 74 bases in his Titan career.

All these stats are ones the Dermody is quite proud of, but one of the best memories will be this senior season when the Titans made their first appearance in the state tournament since 2005.

“This season had a ton of high points,” Dermody said. “Winning the conference and making state was definitely a couple of them. It was a historic year for us. We didn’t get the ending we hoped for, but we were still happy with what we accomplished.”

Having a player that played a big part in all three of his seasons as Lewis Central’s head coach has been nothing short of a thrill for Coach Waters as well.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything more from him,” Waters said. “He was a complete player. Great leadoff hitter and got on base and then stole the bases, was dominant on the mound. From a coaching perspective, he’s a kid that a coach dreams of. He was a true five-tool player that just doesn’t come around very often.”

Dermody also played basketball and football for the Titans. However, baseball — even at a younger age — was always Dermody’s favorite sport to play.

“I never really figured out why,” Dermody said. “When I was younger I really liked basketball and played football as well, but as I grew older I just came to love baseball the most. I think it’s just the team atmosphere of the sport. There’s so much emotion in baseball — it’s a game where you have to overcome moments of adversity and give a lot of life lessons. I really enjoy playing this game.

“There hasn’t been a time in my life without baseball, so I’m excited to have the opportunity to play at the next level and keep on playing.”

Now Dermody prepares for the next chapter of his life, and baseball career. After a solid four years as a Titan, Dermody will play baseball at Des Moines Area Community College. As excited as the pitching ace is to become a DMACC Bear, he says he’ll always remember what it meant to play for L.C.

“Playing here has been great. I played with a lot of great guys over these past four years,” Dermody said. “I started freshman year playing for the legendary coach (Lee) Toole and then started with Coach Waters my sophomore year.

“Both were awesome guys, along with Coach Mets and Coach Jimmy Waters. They’re building a great, winning program here and I think now that the foundation has been made here, this program is going to be winning a lot for years to come.”

Those similar feelings were a big reason DMACC stood out for his next destination.

“It’s a really nice campus and I liked all the coaches,” Dermody said. “Just like Lewis Central, they have a great team atmosphere, it’s a winning program and it just feels like a great fit.”

Dermody plans to study data and analytics and possibly minor in articular sciences in college.