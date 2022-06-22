PREP BASEBALL: Falcons hang on to best Lynx

The St. Albert baseball team overcame a slow start and then held off a late run to defeat Abraham Lincoln 8-6 in eight innings at Jon Lieber Field on Wednesday evening.

“Earlier this week we struggled with guys being me guys and playing as individuals,” Falcons coach Duncan Patterson said. “We had a big discussion last night about playing as one unit and to pass the stick when you’re in the box to set up the next guy. Tonight we did that well and got ourselves out of tough situations and it paid off for us.”

The Lynx got their first run off a wild pitch. Soon after, Griff Rardin connected for an RBI single to make it 2-0 Lynx after the first inning.

The two-run lead would hold until the top of the third inning when the Falcons began chipping away the Lynx lead as freshman Owen Marshall hit an RBI single and freshman Jeremiah Sherrill just two pitches later tied the game with an RBI single of his own with no one out.

Soon after, an RBI single from Daniel McGrath put the Falcons ahead 3-2 with just one out, and sophomore Jaxson Lehnen made it 4-2 Falcons after another RBI single.

“We’ve been talking about playing team baseball and finding ways to get hits to manufacture some runs and move guys around,” McGrath said. “Today we just found ways to score in any way we can and midway through the game we really started to click.”

The Falcons would score a run off a wild pitch in the fourth inning to boost the lead up to 5-2 in favor of the Falcons. The Lynx got one back in the bottom of the fourth to make it 5-3.

McGrath then got another RBI single in the top of the sixth for the Falcons to bring it back to a three-run game. But, the Lynx weren’t done yet. Senior Joey Podraza drilled a two-out two-RBI triple to deep left field to bring the Lynx back within a run 6-5 in the bottom half of the sixth.

The Falcons threatened to extend the lead again with two runners on base with one out and bases loaded with two outs, but the Lynx shut down the Falcons half of the inning before any runs could make it home.

The Lynx started the bottom of the seventh with a single from sophomore Aidan Martin thus putting the tying run on base. However, the next Lynx batters flew out. However, Caden Dorr still brought in the tying run after an off throw to third base as Dorr, who pinch ran for Martin, was stealing third, giving the audience some free baseball.

The Falcons with two quick hits got two guys on base and Mason Myers and McGrath each scored runs in the top of the eighth to put the Falcons up 8-6. The Falcons then retired the Lynx 1-2-3 to end the game.

“I just kept pounding the zone with strikes and let the guys make the play,” Falcons senior Carter White said. “It’s a big win for us, it’s great to see a quality team like this with district coming up. ”

White got the win on the mound for the Falcons after pitching through three innings, striking out a batter, and allowing just two hits.

The Lynx feel like one got away here, but coach Tyler Brietzke was still pleased with the team's effort and saw plenty of high points.

“This is kind of a microcosm of our season so far,” Brietzke said. “We’ve had a lot of ups and downs and we’re still trying to find that level of consistency every day. We’re still working towards it. I love how we compete, I love how we scored runs, we had some good talking in the dugout and good energy, we just have to keep that going all game long so we can put games away.”

Braydon Lincoln and Aidan Martin co-led the Lynx with two hits each.

Owen Marshall and Dan McGrath led St. Albert with three hits and an RBI each.

The Falcons will return to action on Monday when they head to Glenwood for a 7:30 p.m. game against the Rams. The Lynx are back in action on Thursday when they hit the road to play Sioux City East in a doubleheader at 5:30 p.m.

St. Albert (15-13);004;101;02;– 8

Abraham Lincoln (15-11);200;102;10;– 6