PREP BASEBALL: Falcons sweep Tigers, Trojans trample Vikings; baseball wrap

St. Albert 17, Red Oak 5: The Tigers scored the first run of the game, but the Falcons quickly answered and took control in the top of the second with a pair of runs and then another in the third and two more in the four to build a 5-1 lead on Monday.

The Tigers tried to rally with a pair of runs, but the Falcons would score two runs again in the fifth and sixth inning before exploding for eight runs in the seventh.

Senior DJ Weilage had three hits in the game and six RBIs. Cael Hobbs, Owen Marshall, and Mathew Holiday all had two hits for St. Albert. Hobbs got the win on the mound after pitching 5.2 innings.

St. Albert;021;222;8 – 17

Red Oak;100;202;0 – 5

St. Albert 7, Red Oak 3: After falling behind 2-0 in the third inning St. Albert took control with a five-run fifth inning. The Tigers plated one more in the bottom of the sixth, but the Falcons extended their lead again with two runs in the top of the seventh.

Freshman Jeremiah Sherrill led St. Albert with three hits. Sherrill also earned the win on the mound after pitching for three innings allowing four hits and striking out five batters.

St. Albert (11-8);000;050;2 – 7

Red Oak (7-8);002;001;0 – 3

Tri-Center 16, AHSTW 3: The Trojans rolled by the Vikings after scoring seven runs in the first and nine in the four to put this game away in five innings.

Senior Justice Weers led T.C. with three hits and had two RBIs to help lead the bats. Senior also had two hits, including a three-run homer. Johnson ended the game with two hits and three RBIs. Sophomore Isaac Wohlhuter got the win after pitching 4.2 innings, striking out 10 batters while giving up six hits.

Sophomore Nick Denning led the Vikings with three hits and junior Brayden Lund added two more hits and two RBIs.

AHSTW (2-9);200;01X;X – 3

Tri-Center (12-0);700;90X;X – 16

Underwood 8, Missouri Valley 1: A five-inning sixth inning helped the Eagles put away the Big Reds in Underwood on Monday evening.

Eighth-grader Garrett Luett led Underwood with two hits and two RBIs in this game. Sophomore Jack Vanfossan earned the win after pitching all seven innings, striking out four batters, and allowing four hits.

Missouri Valley (6-7);000;000;1 – 1

Underwood (10-1);020;105;0 – 8

Treynor 15, Logan-Magnolia 0: The Cardinals came out hot with a 10-run first inning to seize control quickly and end this game in four innings.

Junior Jaxon Schumacher and senior Kaden Snyder each had three hits for Treynor. Snyder had three RBIs. Freshman Brady Wallace had the team-high four RBIs for the Cardinals to go with his two hits.

Logan-Magnolia (2-12);000;0XX;X – 0

Treynor (6-6);1020;3XX;X – 15

Harlan 7, Glenwood 3: After falling behind 3-0 in the second inning, the Rams rallied back to tie the game after a run in the third and two runs in the fourth inning. However, the Cyclones retook control after a four-run sixth inning.

Juniors Risto Lappala and Jason Colpitts each had two hits for the Rams. Sophomore Kayden Anderson also hit a homer in this game.

Glenwood;001;200;0 – 3

Harlan;030;004;0 – 7

Harlan 19, Glenwood 12: The Cyclones completed the sweep after a high-scoring game two of this Hawkeye 10 doubleheader. The Cyclones plated 13 runs in the first two innings of the game, and the Rams weren’t able to fully dig out of the early debt.

The teams combined for 32 total hits in this game.

Kayden Anderson, Jason Colpitts, Trent Patton, and Grant Von Essen all had two hits for the Rams.

Glenwood (7-6);025;040;1 – 12

Harlan (11-5-1);850;042;0 – 19

Audubon 10, Riverside 5: The Wheelers rolled out to a 7-2 by the fourth inning and wouldn’t let the Bulldogs create too much momentum in Monday’s Western Iowa Conference game.

Grady Jeppesen led Riverside with three hits and two RBIs.

Audubon (7-6);221;210;2 – 10

Riverside (3-12);101;003;0 – 5