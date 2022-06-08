PREP BASEBALL: Lynx and Falcons split, Eagles and Bulldogs earn wins

Abraham Lincoln 6, Sioux City West 0

A key fourth inning where the Lynx plated five runs helped A.L. pull away from the Wolverines in game one of Tuesday's Missouri River Conference doubleheader.

Griff Rardin led the Lynx with two hits and two RBIs in this game. Zach Lincoln was credited with the win after pitching for five innings and allowing just one hit while striking out three batters.

Sioux City West 000 000 0 – 0

Abraham Lincoln 001 500 0 – 6

Sioux City West 7, Abraham Lincoln 3

In game two, the Lynx fell behind 5-0 by the end of the fourth inning. A trio of runs in the bottom of the fifth made things interesting again, but the Wolverines responded with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth and wouldn’t allow any more runs to the Lynx to split the night in Council Bluffs.

Bennett Olsen and Braden LaSale co-led A.L. with two hits each.

Sioux City West (8-6) 101 302 0 – 7

Abraham Lincoln (8-6) 000 030 0 – 3

St. Albert 6, Kuemper Catholic 2

A late offensive surge pushed the Falcons past the Knights in Carroll on Tuesday night. After scoring the first run in the top of the third, the Knights responded immediately with two runs in the bottom half of the third.

St. Albert then scored five combined runs in the sixth and seventh inning to claim the win in game one. DJ Weilage, Cael Hobbs, and Cole Pekny all led the Falcons with two hits each. Hobbs also got the win on the mound after pitching for five innings.

St. Albert 001 003 2 – 6

Kuemper Catholic 002 000 0 – 2

Kuemper Catholic 8, St. Albert 7

Each team brought a pair of runs home in the first inning, but the Knights would pull away through the next two innings to take a 5-2 advantage. The Falcons would fight back and bring it back to a one-run ball game in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Weilage, Hobbs, and Pekney all had two hits for the Falcons.

St. Albert (7-7) 200 111 2 – 7

Kuemper Catholic (8-5) 212 012 0 – 8

Sioux City East 10, Thomas Jefferson 0

The Black Raiders scored nine of their 10 runs within the first three innings and scored their 10th and final run in the bottom of the fifth to win the game in five innings.

Tyler Huey and Kendall Bell each had a hit for the Yellow Jackets.

Thomas Jefferson 000 00X X – 0

Sioux City East 252 01X X – 10

Sioux City East 12, Thomas Jefferson 3

T.J. scored the first run of the game, but the Black Raiders responded immediately with two runs in the bottom half of the first. Both teams would be held scoreless in the second inning, but East scored two runs or more each inning from the third inning onward to pull away from the Jackets.

Thomas Jefferson (0-13) 100 110 0 – 3

Sioux City East (13-4-1) 202 233 0 – 12

Underwood 9, Treynor 1

After both teams plated a run in the first inning, Underwood pulled away with the last eight runs in the second and third inning of the evening to top Treynor on the road.

Mason Boothby and Clayton Luett co-led the Eagles with three hits each. Jack Vanfossan got the win on the mound for Underwood after pitching through all seven innings, surrendering just three hits, and striking out five batters.

Jaxon Schumacher hit a solo homer for the Cardinals in the bottom of the first inning.

Underwood (8-1) 126 000 0 – 9

Treynor (4-5) 100 000 0 – 1

Riverside 17, Griswold 1

Riverside’s offense exploded for 17 combined runs in the first three innings to make short work of the Griswold Tigers in four innings.

Rhett Bentley, Kaeden Pleas, Garrett Hough, and Aiden Bell all had two hits for the Bulldogs. Pleas got the win on the mound as well after pitching through all the innings and striking out five batters and allowing three hits.

Griswold (1-4) 001 0XX X – 1

Riverside (2-9) 278 0XX X – 17

Notably, the Tri-Center and Missouri Valley game in Neola got suspended during the second inning.