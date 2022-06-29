PREP BASEBALL: Lynx double down Warriors, Falcons weather Tornadoes

Abraham Lincoln 10, Sergeant Bluff- Luton 0: The Lynx connected for 13 hits to beat the Warriors in six innings in game one of the Missouri River Conference doubleheader in Council Bluffs.

Freshman Griff Rardin led A.L. with three hits and three RBIs. Senior Joey Podraza, and juniors Braydon Lincoln and Bennett Olsen, all had two hits for the Lynx. Sophomore Zach Lincoln earned the win on the mound for the Lynx after pitching through all six innings and allowing five hits.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton;000;000;0;–;0

Abraham Lincoln;100;522;0;–;10

Abraham Lincoln 13, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3: After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, the Lynx scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning and seven in the fifth inning to pull away from the Warriors to complete an impressive sweep in six innings.

Out of the Lynx’s 15 total hits, sophomore Aidan Martin led the way with three hits. Junior Braydon Lincoln, freshman Griff Rardin, senior Joey Podraza and senior Braden LaSale all added two hits each for A.L. Junior Bennett Olsen was credited with the win after pitching for four innings.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (24-11);200;100;X;–;3

Abraham Lincoln (17-12);005;071;X;–;13

St. Albert 11, Storm Lake 5: The Falcons scored four runs in the bottom of the second to take an early lead, but the Tornadoes stormed back with four runs of their own in the top of the third to tie the game.

St. Albert regained the lead with a run in the fourth inning, only to have Storm Lake tie the game again. The Falcon took the lead for good this time with five runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Within the Falcon’s 17 hits, seniors Carter White and DJ Weilage led the Falcons with three hits. Weilage also had two RBIs to his performance. Sophomore Mathew Holiday was credited with the win after pitching through five innings.

Storm Lake (19-8);004;010;0;–;5

St. Albert (16-14);040;151;0;–;11

Sioux City Heelan 12, Thomas Jefferson 2: The Crusaders plated nine runs within the first two innings to pull away quickly from the Yellow Jackets.

Juniors Tyler Huey and Kyle Komor were of the four Yellow Jacket players who got a hit.

Thomas Jefferson;000;20X;X;–;2

Sioux City Heelan;450;30X;X;–;12

Sioux City Heelan 13, Thomas Jefferson 7: The Yellow Jackets took a 6-0 midway through the second inning. But the Crusaders scored five in the bottom of the second inning and two more in the third to take the lead and would stay in front for the rest of the contest.

Nate Anderson was one of six players for T.J. who got a hit. Anderson also led the team with two RBIs.

Thomas Jefferson (1-28);060;001;0;–;7

Sioux City Heelan (22-12);052;114;0;–;13

Underwood 9 Cherokee Washington 2: The Braves scored the first run in the top of the first, but Class 2A No. 8 Underwood scored two runs in the bottom of the first and one more in the second inning to take a 3-1 lead. The Eagles then pulled away after scoring six runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.

Seniors Kaiden Rodenburg, Easton Eledge, and eighth-grader Garrett Luett had two hits for Underwood. Sophomore Mason Boothby got the win on the mound after pitching for four innings and allowing seven hits and striking out three batters.

Cherokee Washington (19-6);100;000;1;–;2

Underwood (19-2);210;006;0;–;9

Woodbine 3, Tri-Center 1: The Trojans had trouble getting the bats going again as they fell in a non-conference game in Woodbine.

Sophomore Isaac Wohlhuter was one of four Trojans with a hit and also had an RBI.

Tri-Center (16-5);000;100;0;–;1

Woodbine (18-4);001;002;0;–;3

Ar-We-Va 4, Riverside 3: The Rockets scored three runs in the second inning to take the early lead before Riverside would tie the game and force extra innings. It wasn’t until the ninth inning that the Rockets ended the game with a walk-off win.

Sophomore Grady Jeppesen led the Bulldogs with two hits and an RBI.

Riverside (5-17);002;001;000;–;3

Ar-We-Va (6-12);030;000;001;–;4