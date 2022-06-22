PREP BASEBALL: Lynx sweep Bulldogs, Titans escape Cyclones

Abraham Lincoln 7, LeMars 0: The Lynx scored two runs in the fourth inning and five more in the sixth to run away with the win.

Sophomore Aidan Martin led the Lynx with three hits and junior Braydon Lincoln had two hits and two RBIs. Sophomore Zach Lincoln earned the win for A.L. after pitching all seven innings striking out nine batters and allowing just two hits.

LeMars 000 000 0 – 0

Abraham Lincoln 000 205 0 – 7

Abraham Lincoln 6, LeMars 0: The Lynx took the slim lead after plating a run in the bottom of the first and then five runs in the fourth to pull away in game two and complete the sweep on Tuesday night.

Sophomores Gaven Goldsberry and Aidan Martin each had two hits and an RBI. Junior Bennett Olsen got the win after pitching through all seven innings and allowing just two hits while striking out three batters.

LeMars (9-17) 000 000 0 – 0

Abraham Lincoln (15-10) 100 500 0 – 6

Lewis Central 2, Harlan 1: Despite connecting for just four hits, the Titans held off an upset-minded Harlan team to earn their 20th win on the season and 16th consecutive win.

Seniors JC Dermody and Britton Bond along with juniors Casey Clair and Payton Fort all had a hit for the Titans. Senior Aron Harrington earned the win on the mound after striking out 11 batters and allowing just three hits.

Harlan (15-6) 000 010 0 – 1

Lewis Central (20-2) 100 100 0 – 2

Sergeant Bluff- Luton 16, Thomas Jefferson 1: The Warriors scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first to quickly seize control of this game and win game one of this double header in four innings.

Thomas Jefferson 100 0XX X – 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1114 0XX X – 16

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11, Thomas Jefferson 1: The Warriors completed the sweep over the Yellow Jacket in five innings in game two of this double header.

Thomas Jefferson (1-21) 000 10X X – 1

Sergeant Bluff- Luton (21-7) 302 33X X – 11

St. Albert 7, Denison-Schleswig 4: The Falcons scored six runs within the first two innings of the game, set the tempo early, and win game one of this Hawkeye 10 double header.

Junior Cael Hobbs and senior Daniel McGrath each had two hits to lead the Falcons. Sophomore Mathew Holiday earned the win after pitching for five innings and striking out five batters.

Denison-Schleswig 002 020 0 – 4

St. Albert 240 001 0 – 7

Denison-Schleswig 7, St. Albert 4: A four-run fourth inning helped the Monarchs earn a split with the Falcons in Council Bluffs on Tuesday evening.

Freshman Owen Marshall, Hobbs, and McGrath all had two hits in this game for St. Albert.

Denison-Schleswig (7-14)

St. Albert (14-13)

Glenwood 14, Shenandoah 4: The Rams connected for 17 hits to roll by the Mustangs in Glenwood on Tuesday night.

Junior Risto Lappala and senior Jayme Fritts had three hits each for the Rams. Fritts also had two RBIs. Senior Caleb Dressel earned the win on the mound for Glenwood. Glenwood improves to 10-9 overall.

Treynor 12, IKM-Manning 2: The Cardinals scored two runs or more in all but one inning and scored four runs in the sixth to end the game in six innings.

Seniors Kaden Snyder and AJ Schiltz each had two hits for Treynor. Snyder also had two RBIs for the Cardinals. Sophomore Charlie Schrage got the win on the mound.

Treynor (10-7) 202 224 X – 12

IKM-Mannila (6-11) 000 110 X – 2

Underwood 12, Riverside 2: The Eagles scored seven runs in the third inning after scoring three in the first to pull away quickly from the Bulldogs in Oakland to win in five innings on Tuesday night.

Sophomore Jack Vanfossan, Eighth-grader Garrett Luett, and senior Kaiden Rodenburg all had two hits for the Eagles. Sophomore Gus Bashore earned the win on the mound for Underwood after pitching for four innings and striking out five batters.

Junior Aiden Bell led Riverside with two hits.

Underwood (15-1) 307 11X X – 121

Riverside (4-16) 000 20X X – 2

AHSTW 10, Missouri Valley 5: The Vikings scored four runs within the first two innings and six combined in the fourth and fifth inning to earn their fourth win of the season.

Sophomore Nick Denning led AHSTW with two hits and junior Jacob Coon led the Vikings with two RBIs and one hit. Denning also earned the win on the mound after pitching for five innings and struck out six batters.

Missouri Valley (8-10) 000 012 2 – 5

AHSTW (4-12) 310 330 0 – 10