PREP BASEBALL: Rams and Eagles get wins

Glenwood 14, St. Albert 1

The season didn’t start as the Class 1A defending champs, St. Albert, had hoped for. After scoring the game’s first run in the bottom of the first, Glenwood answered in a big way to score seven runs in the top of the second inning. And would score 14 unanswered runs through the second to fifth innings to win on the road.

Kayden Anderson got the win on the mound for the Rams after striking out seven batters and allowing just three hits.

For the Falcons, Brendan Monahan led the team with two hits.

Glenwood (1-0) 072 32X X – 14

St. Albert (0-1) 100 00X X – 1

Underwood 16, IKM-Manning 0

The Eagles scored six runs in the first inning to take quick control over the Wolves in the season and Western Iowa Conference opener on the road.

The Eagles held the Wolves to just two hits on the evening while connecting for 13 hits themselves. Garrett Luett, Kaiden Rodenburg, Easton Eledge, and Easton Robertson all head two hits for Underwood.

Jack Vanfossan got credited with the win on the mound after pitching for three innings and striking out four batters.

IKM-Manning (0-1) 000 00X X – 0

Underwood (1-0) 606 40X X – 16

Missouri Valley 10, Riverside 1

The Bulldogs were held to just two hits for the evening as they fell in Monday’s Western Iowa Conference opener at Missouri Valley on the road.

Aiden Bell and Kaeden Pleas got the hits for the Bulldogs.

Riverside (0-2) 001 000 0 – 1

Missouri Valley (1-2) 204 130 0 – 10