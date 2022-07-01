PREP BASEBALL: Rams top Cardinals, Titans and Lynx earn sweeps

Glenwood 4, Treynor 2: The Cardinals scored a run in the first, third, fifth, and sixth innings to hold off the Cardinals in Glenwood on Thursday night.

Junior Evan Soergel, senior Caleb Dressel, and sophomore Trent Patton each had two hits for the Rams. Patton also had two RBIs to lead Glenwood. Junior Jason Colpitts earned the win after pitching for five innings, striking out three batters, and allowing six hits.

Senior AJ Schiltz led Treynor with two hits in the game and two RBIs.

Treynor (13-10);000;002;0;–;2

Glenwood (16-9);101;011;0;–;4

Lewis Central 24, Shenandoah 0: Class 3A No. 2 Lewis Central connected for 16 hits and scored eight runs in the first inning, six in the second, and nine in the third to win game one handedly over the Mustangs.

Senior JC Dermody led L.C. with three hits in the game and was one of three Titans with four RBIs. Senior Devin Nailor and junior Logan Manz also had four RBIs, Manz had two hits and Nailor had one.

Senior Trenton Johnette threw a no-hitter on the mound after pitching for all four innings and struck out 10 batters.

Lewis Central;869;1XX;X;–;24

Shenandoah;000;0XX;X;–;0

Lewis Central 10, Shenandoah 2: The Titans scored eight of their 10 runs within the first three innings. And scored two more in the final two innings.

Junior Casey Clair led L.C. with three hits and three RBIs. Freshman Brady Hetzel got the win on the mound after pitching four innings, striking out five batters, and allowing four hits.

The double header sweep now mars 23 wins consecutively for the Titans.

Lewis Central (27-2);422;001;1;–;10

Shenandoah (5-20);100;010;0;–;2

Abraham Lincoln 10, Sioux City 3: The Lyx had 14 hits in this game to roll through game one in Sioux City on Thursday night.

Senior Joey Podraza and junior Braydon Lincoln led the Lynx with three hits each. Sophomore Aidan Martin led the team with three RBIs. Lincoln also earned the win on the mound after pitching through all seven innings, striking out six batters, and allowing just five hits.

Abraham Lincoln 13, Sioux City West 8: The Lynx scored seven runs in the first inning, and three more in the second to build a 10-1 lead after two full innings. The Lynx would cruise through the rest of the game to complete the sweep.

Freshman Griff Rardin led the Lynx with two hits. Senior Braden LaSale led with three RBIs to go with a hit. Sophomore Gaven Goldsberry earned the win after pitching for three innings, allowing three hits, and striking out four batters.

Abraham Lincoln (19-12);731;200;0;–;13

Sioux City West (13-18);100;400;3;–;8

Sioux City East 11, Thomas Jefferson 2: The Black Raiders took the lead quickly after a five-run first inning and didn’t look back.

Sioux City East;501;302;0;–;11

Thomas Jefferson;000;200;0;–;2

Sioux City East 16, Thomas Jefferson 0: The Black Raiders completed the sweep after beating the Yellow Jackets in four innings in Council Bluffs on Thursday night.

Sioux City East (22-13);034;9XX;X;–;16

Thomas Jefferson (1-30);000;0XX;X;–;0

Missouri Valley 6, Tri-Center 4: The Trojans took a 4-0 by the end of the fifth inning, but the Big Reds rallied after scoring three runs in the sixth and seventh inning to steal the game in Neola.

Senior Jaxon Johnson and junior Michael Turner each had two hits.

Missouri Valley (11-13);000;003;3;–;6

Tri-Center (16-6);000;130;0;–;4