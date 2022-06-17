PREP BASEBALL: Titan's 16 hits lead to win over Falcons

Class 3A No. 6 Lewis Central baseball connected for 16 hits to overcome four errors and remain undefeated in Hawkeye 10 play after a 14-4 win over St. Albert in five innings at Chuck Wolever Field on Thursday night.

“Overall it’s just another win,” L.C. head coach Jim Waters said “The real surprise here was that we committed four errors in a 10-run five-inning game. We’ll go back to the drawing board to make sure that doesn’t happen again defensively.

"We’re getting better offensively and it showed here tonight with three home runs and 16 hits. One through nine, we’re hitting the ball as well as anyone. Things are really clicking.”

After falling behind 3-1 after one inning, Lewis Central went on to score four in the top of the second to regain the lead and then took advantage of two third-inning errors to put up three more runs in the third inning.

Though the Titans gave a run back in the bottom of the third, L.C. made up for it as junior Casey Clair hit a two-run homer in the top of the fourth, and put all the momentum back in Lewis Central’s favor.

“Shout out to Britton (Bond) he started that inning off,” Clair said. “His hit kicked off our intensity and got our bats going. If we have a game where we find a spot, we can really build on it. That’s what we do well as a team.”

Soon after, junior Logan Manz connected for an RBI but was thrown out while chasing a double. The Titans silenced the Falcons in the bottom of the fourth and a two-run homer from senior Aron Harrington and an RBI sac fly by Clair led the Titans to their third consecutive three-run inning.

“We already had some momentum before the two homers,” Harrington said. “But once we hit the home runs it quieted them. We’ve seen the ball well and the bats have really come alive for us, we’ve been hitting the ball really well and it’s been helping things go well for us.”

Harrington co-led the Titans with three hits and three RBIs. Junior Payton Fort also had three hits for L.C.

The Titans then blanked the Falcons in the bottom of the fifth inning to beat St. Albert for the second time this year.

“They hit everything we threw,” St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson said. “We just don’t have the pitching this year to get guys like that out consistently. That’s just one of our issues. But we’re still very young. IF they keep hitting like that, they have a good shot to go pretty far.”

Earning the win on the mound for L.C. was senior JC Dermody as he pitched all five innings and struck out eight batters while surrendering five hits. However, with the Titan bats connecting for 16 hits, Dermody says the offense made his job considerably easier.

“It’s great, our bats have really come alive as Aron said,” Dermody said. “It makes pitching a lot easier, and makes managing the game easier.”

Riding an 11-game win streak the Titans head into a big weekend where they will play Class 4A No. 2 Waukee on Saturday morning.

“We welcome the challenge of Waukee and we’re going to come after them with both barrels loaded,” Waters said. “They have a great pitcher who’s a TCU recruit and these are the kind of challenges we want at Lewis Central, we don’t need to be playing smaller schools outside of our conference.”

The Titans will play Waukee at 8 a.m. and Winterset at 2 p.m. Lewis Central on Saturday.

Lewis Central (15-2)` 143 33X X – 14

St. Albert (13-9) 301 00X X – 4