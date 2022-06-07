PREP BASEBALL: Titans blank Glenwood; baseball wrap

Lewis Central 6, Glenwood 0

Class 3A No. 7 Lewis Central took charge in the third inning to get the bats rolling and begin pulling away from Glenwood in Glenwood.

The Titans would score three runs in the third inning, two more in the fourth, and one more in the fifth.

JC Dermody held the Rams to just one hit on the night while striking out 12 batters to get the win on the mound. Logan Manz led L.C. with three hits in the game and had an RBI as well. Brady Hetzel also had two hits for the Titans.

Lewis Central (10-2) 003 210 0 – 6

Glenwood (5-2) 000 000 0 – 0

St. Albert 2, Clarinda 1

The Falcons handed Class 2A No. 3 Clarinda its first defeat of the season after a defensive-centric game one of Monday’s Hawkeye 10 doubleheader in Council Bluffs.

Daniel McGrath led the Falcons with two hits and had an RBI. Mathew Holiday got the win on the mound for the Falcons after pitching all seven innings and striking out a batter.

Clarinda (7-1) 000 001 0 – 1

St. Albert (6-5) 000 101 0 – 2

Clarinda 13, St. Albert 0

Game two was not as kind to the Falcons as Clarinda responded by scoring 10 of their runs within the first three innings to close the game out in five innings.

Cael Hobbs, Jeremiah Sherrill, and McGrath all had a hit for the Falcons.

Clarinda (8-1) 433 03X X – 13

St. Albert (6-6) 000 00X X – 0

Underwood 12, Riverside 1

After suffering its first defeat last Friday, Underwood answered in a big way against Riverside on Monday night.

The Eagles scored 10 combined runs through the first two innings of the game and then scored a pair more in the fourth inning to clinch the win in five innings.

Nick Hackett and Jake Reimer each had two hits for Underwood in the win. Gus Bashore earned the win on the mound for the Eagles after pitching three innings and striking out four batters while not allowing any hits.

Riverside (1-9) 010 00X X – 12

Underwood (7-1) 550 20X X – 1

IKM-Manning 3, Treynor 1

The Wolves stole a game in Treynor after scoring all three runs in the top of the seventh inning.

The Cardinals had trouble connecting for hits as the Cards had just three hits in the game. Kaden Snyder was responsible for two of those hits and Jaxon Schumacher had a hit as well.

IKM-Manning (5-4) 000 000 3 – 3

Treynor (4-4) 010 000 0 – 1

Missouri Valley 6, AHSTW 2

The Vikings fell behind after a four-run second inning to the Big Reds and never recovered.

Brayden Lund led the team with two of the Viking’s six total hits.

AHSTW (2-6) 002 000 0 – 2

Missouri Valley (6-4) 040 002 0 – 6